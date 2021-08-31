NewLeftHeader

scattered clouds

72.7°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 70  |  August 31, 2021

LBUMC announces Dead Sea Scrolls 083121

LBUMC announces Dead Sea Scrolls series for September

Dr. William Yarchin will lead a three-week series on the Dead Sea Scrolls at Laguna Beach United Methodist Church on Sundays, September 12, 19 and 26. The presentation will begin at 11:15 a.m. in the sanctuary following the church’s worship service.

Dr. Yarchin will share the story, pictures, and significance of the Dead Sea Scrolls, which were discovered between 1947 and 1956 in the Qumran Caves on the northern shore of the Dead Sea. The Scrolls are made up of more than 800 documents, including fragments of every book of the Old Testament except Esther. They predate by more than a thousand years the oldest previously known Hebrew texts of the Jewish Bible.

Dan Gara, chairman of LBUMC’s Education Committee, says, “Bill Yarchin is a dynamic speaker and has drawn many people to hear him at previous programs on the Dead Sea Scrolls.” Yarchin also has lectured on the intersection of science and religion and the history of Biblical interpretation in Canada, Israel, and Sicily.

Yarchin, who received a PhD in Religion from Claremont Graduate School, also did graduate study at Hebrew University in Jerusalem. He joined a Dead Seas Photography Preservation Project in Jerusalem in 1984 and in 2007 had a research fellowship at the Albright Institute for Archeological Research. He currently teaches Biblical and Religious Studies at Azusa Pacific University and is on the Advisory Board of the Ancient Biblical Manuscript Center in Claremont, where he was formerly the director.

For more information, visit www.lbumc.org or call (949) 499-3088. Reservations are not required for the series. Masks are required and attendees may socially distance as they are comfortable doing.

Laguna Beach United Methodist Church is located at 21632 Wesley Dr, up the hill from the Gelson’s Shopping Center.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.