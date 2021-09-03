Hollywood celebrities gather on the Festival grounds 090321

Hollywood celebrities gather on the Festival grounds for the Pageant’s final weekend to celebrate the arts

By MARRIE STONE

Photos by Jeff Rovner

Since moving to Los Angeles in the early 1980s, 3rd Rock from the Sun star French Stewart had always acted in one or two plays each year. Along with pausing his film and television appearances, the pandemic forced Stewart to break his near 40-year streak performing on stage. “It all made me sad,” he says.

Then some friends planned a COVID-safe backyard wedding and asked Stewart to officiate the ceremony. “Yes!” he told them. His voice deepens, his chest rises, and his face transforms into a superhero’s expression as he recalls the moment. “Yes, I will! I will do your wedding.” Stewart recounts how the event felt like a live theater performance as he stood on the backyard stage. “It was all about me,” he laughs.

When his eight-year-old daughter asked if she could still visit Santa last year, he told her (with that same superheroic enthusiasm), “Yes you can! I will build Santa’s entire village!”

The point is, Stewart says, theater finds a way. “Even if it’s self-serving and in your own yard, you’ll find a way to make art.”

French and Vanessa Stewart with their daughter, Helene Claire

As the curtain closes this week on the Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters, Stewart’s story captures the theme that permeated this year’s successful season following a year of unprecedented challenges – art always finds a way.

On Saturday, August 28th, nearly two dozen Hollywood stars came out to celebrate the Festival and Pageant’s final weekend. Actors, musicians, comedians, television and radio show hosts mingled with Festival artists and Pageant volunteers to share a collective moment of near normality. Celebrities brought with them their appreciation for the arts, made more meaningful by recent events. They also brought their stories and experiences from the past 18 months, and the impact of world events on their profession.

“Criminal Minds” star Joe Mantegna poses with his daughter, Gia Mantegna, who stars in “The Middle” and “Dead Girls Detective Agency”

While the mediums and methods between actors, painters, photographers, and performers may differ, they’re all united by their shared passion for human expression. We talked to several celebrities to learn how the arts influence their personal lives, and how art helped them not only endure this past year but – in some cases – discover something new about themselves.

Art as survival

John Savage – best known for his roles in The Deer Hunter (1978), The Onion Field (1979), Hair (1979), and Salvador (1986) – had a rough boyhood. Born premature in 1949, he contracted polio as a child and spent time in an iron lung. No stranger to hospital beds, Savage taught himself to read and immersed himself in art. “I started reading really, really young,” Savage says. “I was in the hospital a lot, so I also discovered art on my own as a kid. Reading and artwork –those two things brought me to another place. I can look at a painting, Rembrandt or van Gogh, sometimes for hours.” That’s what sustained him, Savage says. Along with a little black and white TV and some subtitled Italian films.

John Savage starred as “Claude” in the hit feature film “Hair”

“The arts are what we are, beyond mere survival,” says Christopher Knight (who played Peter Brady for five seasons in the 1970s series The Brady Bunch). “They are the proof that our culture is going in the right direction. Look to art for proof that things aren’t as bad as they seem.”

Knight’s mother had been an artist. She attended Parsons School of Design and produced several paintings she kept sequestered in storage. But she stopped painting when her children were born. Knight didn’t become aware of his mother’s artistic endeavors until just before her death, when her collection was discovered. He bought her an easel and his mother started painting again before she died. “I really wish I’d known about the art pieces earlier,” Knight says. “I’m glad other members of the family found them and collected them. But, to me, art is very personal. And yet it’s something that speaks to all of us.”

“The Brady Bunch” star Christopher Knight poses with his wife, Cara Kokenes

The Young and the Restless star Kate Linder also says her mother painted. “All of a sudden, one day, she just stopped,” Linder says. “I don’t know what that was about. She was really very good.”

Art as personal expression

Of course, it’s impossible to speculate why these women relinquished their passions, but such stories aren’t uncommon. Often, it’s lack of confidence, or reluctance to call oneself an “artist,” or concerns about the marketability of art. Actors understand self-doubt. But they also know how to overcome it. A few of them shared their thoughts.

Dean Butler, best known for his role as Almanzo Wilder on the television series Little House on the Prairie, eventually shifted his career from acting to producing. Having been in the industry for nearly 50 years, he takes a more philosophical approach to art. “It’s wonderful if you can bring your art to a place like this and people see it, they like it, and they want to take it home. But really, art is for the person who’s doing it,” Butler says. “It’s about their process. It’s what they see. It’s what they feel. It’s their expression. If someone happens to like it, that’s wonderful. But human expression is what art is about. It’s a very worthwhile endeavor in whatever form it takes.” Now Butler views fine art through a cinematic lens, studying paintings to understand their use of light.

Dean Butler (“Little House on the Prairie”) and wife Katherine Cannon (“Beverly Hills, 90210”)

Child star Shane Kinsman (and his twin brother Brent) came to acting young. The boys starred in the 2003 film Cheaper by the Dozen and its 2005 sequel, opposite Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt, when they were only four years old. They also spent four years as young Porter and Preston Scavo on television’s Desperate Housewives. They left the industry for many years and are now reentering the profession at age 23.

“It’s easy to be intimidated by the term ‘art’ and compartmentalize a small group of people as ‘artists’ or ‘creatives.’ Art is an expression of who we are as human spirits,” says Shane. “Everybody’s got an art. Whether it’s martial arts, music, acting, performing, painting, computer coding – you can find art in whatever you find interesting. That’s the misconception about the arts – they aren’t exclusive. Art is the most inclusive and vulnerable act you can be involved in because it’s about authenticity and self-expression.”

“It’s interesting coming back to this environment with young adult minds and understanding the art and craft of acting with a new perspective,” adds Brent. “To see my past through an artistic lens. That’s not how I viewed myself then. I realize now, directly or indirectly, we all do things in an effort to connect. We’re all

looking for grounds to relate to each other. That’s art.”

“Cheaper by the Dozen” stars Brent and Shane Kinsman

Photographer Matthew Rolston’s exhibit Art People, currently on display at the Laguna Art Museum, depicts several of the 2016 Pageant of the Masters’ cast members. In the opening remarks to Saturday’s Celebrity Night Pageant, Rolston addressed the audience in a pre-recorded video. His comments echoed these celebrities’ sentiments. “Here’s to art people,” he said. “Not just the art people of the Pageant. But all of us. We’re all art people. Because art is people.”

This year’s Pageant of the Masters incorporated famed Hollywood photographer Matthew Rolston’s pieces from his collection “Art People”

Art as self-discovery

Several celebrities say they used some of their time off last year to reconnect with lost artistic passions or discover new ones. Tony Guerrero, who co-hosted the event alongside Dave Foley, says he wanted to be a cartoonist as a kid. Not surprising, when asked about his artistic inspirations, Guerrero named the famed Snoopy cartoonist Charles Schultz. “Then I fell in love with music and pursued that,” he says. “But this last year, sitting at home not making music, I rediscovered my love of drawing and I’ve been doing quite a few illustrations. I love it. I even did some this morning.”

Comedian Foley, co-founder of the comedy group “The Kids in the Hall” and NewsRadio star, chimed in behind him. “I liked being locked at home so I could enjoy the arts without having to interact with artists.”

Pageant of the Masters’ Hosts Tony Guerrero and Dave Foley

Wesley Jonathan, who’s currently starring in his second season as Carson on the Netflix series Monogamy, returned to one of his first passions last year –dance. “You sit in the house and your mind starts to wander,” he says. “You think, I’m not going to auditions, I’m not in castings. So, what am I going to do? Am I going to write? Am I going to create in that way? But I’m a dancer. I’ve been a dancer since I was a kid. And I have a little girl now, so my outlet was dancing. We have lots of music in the house. I taught my daughter some choreography. Now she’s a big fan of Michael Jackson, so we ran around the house singing. But it’s been tough. The creative suppression was tough. It felt like a long form of writer’s block. I hope we’re coming out of it, but it’s been hard.” Thank God for music and dancing, he says.

Wesley Jonathan and wife Tamara Mitchell

Caryn Richman, who starred for two seasons as the title character on the TV series The New Gidget and performs widely on stage, discovered creativity she didn’t know she possessed during the pandemic. “Our neighborhood would get together and do art projects. None of this was fine art. It wasn’t going to make us famous. But we would sit outside – COVID-safe – and just create,” she says. “It let us express some of what we were going through during this strange and isolated time. At a bigger level, it was about expression and representation of the human spirit.”

Caryn Richman, star of “The New Gidget”

Art bridges divisions

In this politically and culturally divisive moment, art also grants us common ground. It is the landscape where we can set aside our differences, transcend language barriers, cross geographical boundaries, and simply marvel at our innate creativity.

The Kinsman twins shared an experience they had last week that illustrated this point, up close and personal. They attended a five-day master acting class in Los Angeles that included participants from 15 different countries. “It was life changing for many reasons,” says Brent. “I met people who I didn’t relate to because they spoke a different language, they were from a different place, or I didn’t connect with them politically. There were so many differences. But through the scope of art, we found plenty of ways to relate. I was able to access their humanity. When you find that type of relationship with somebody, and you’re willing to get vulnerable to get there – and they are as well – it transcends all those petty little differences.”

Gregory Harrison, known for his roles in Trapper John, M.D., North Shore, and Falcon Crest, has been in the business since the 1970s. “The arts are such a crucial part of not just American society, but our international society. Particularly during this COVID hibernation we’ve all been through,” he says. “If we didn’t have the arts to delve into and refresh our souls when we were stuck in our little bubbles, we would have all gone a lot nuttier than we did. And, let’s face it, we went pretty nutty.”

“Trapper John, M.D.” star Gregory Harrison

David Perry, president of the FOA Board of Directors, was instrumental in making this summer’s show happen. Hyper-aware of the Festival and Pageant’s importance to our town, he says, “In these difficult times, art forms the basis for bringing the community together. There’s a common bond around the arts that applies to everyone regardless of their background, their political beliefs, or their economic situation. The Festival does a fine job of bringing those diverse backgrounds together.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Art finds a way

From 1976 to 1978, Richman performed in the Broadway production of Grease. During the pandemic, the cast reconnected on Zoom, meeting monthly to do play readings, discuss artistic issues, and talk about what they could do to keep the arts alive for themselves. “We brought together a group of actors who were together so many years ago, and now we get to experience each other anew and talk about art,” Richman says. “It’s been an important time to be inspired.”

Several other red-carpet celebrities shared that same sentiment. “Who would we be without art in our world?” says Katherine Cannon, who co-starred as Felice Martin in Beverly Hills, 90210 for eight seasons. “Especially now. It’s sustaining. Whether it’s painting, writing, reading, or enjoying art, it’s the one thing you can do by yourself, mask off, and be fulfilled.”

In addition to Vanessa Stewart’s many acting, writing, and production credits, she’s also the artistic director of Sacred Fools Theatre Company in Los Angeles. “I’ve been so inspired by the many people who continued putting their stuff out there online. They still did theater. They remained involved. They found ways to create,” she says.

French finishes his wife’s thought. “You saw people struggling to make something. You watched them push forward. I found that very touching,” he says.

“What else can you do?” Vanessa adds.

“Right,” French says. “What else can you do?”

Grammy-winning jazz musician Poncho Sanchez and his Latin jazz band entertained the crowd

