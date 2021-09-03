Live music is in full swing this September
By MARRIE STONE
This story is a part of our Arts section.
Though Laguna’s summer art festivals may be winding down this weekend, live music will still play strong this fall. Whether you’re a classical connoisseur, a jazz enthusiast, a bluegrass hound, or you swoon over the stylings of local legend Jason Feddy, there’s a venue and an artist for every taste. The Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC) and Laguna Beach Live! are both committed to bringing diverse sounds and high-quality artists to a variety of stages around our town. But it’s the intimacy of the three venues that make these four experiences especially unique.
The Salty Suites deliver the salt – and the sweet – to the LBCAC
There’s a reason The Salty Suites have become beloved favorites around our town. The trio crosses musical boundaries – as comfortable playing folk and bluegrass as they are jazz and pop ballads. Plus, their passion for music and their wry sense of humor are irresistible. Any band who claims their lyrics are inspired by cat memes and fortune cookies aren’t to be missed.
Chelsea Williams (vocals and guitar), Scott Gates (vocals and mandolin), and Chuck Hailes (bass and vocals) make up this acoustic trio. They play both covers and original compositions, including Americana, swing, country, and bluegrass.
“Through their infectious love of American music – both standards and their own – The Salty Suites are loved wherever they go,” says Rick Conkey, director of the LBCAC. “But because of our town’s unique appreciation for incredible talent, and our fun-loving approach, they’ve made Laguna their artistic home.”
To give you a small taste of their brilliant wit, the band will tell you their first show was held in a high-security prison for the criminally insane, and their music “is influenced by small woodland creatures and traveling encyclopedia salesmen.” Need you know more?
“The LBCAC exists to showcase these types of artists,” says Conkey. “Over the last three years, we’ve worked hard to create a listening room which expands the connection between ‘artist’ and ‘audience,’ amplifying the experience to an entirely new level.”
LBCAC’s venue is, indeed, an ideal setting. The space is intimate enough that audience members blend into the event. The music feels more like an experience than a performance.
If you miss them Saturday night, you can catch The Salty Suites performing at the Sawdust Festival’s grand finale at both 1:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept 5.
Click on photo for a larger image
Submitted photo
The Salty Suites (Chelsea Williams, Scott Gates, and Chuck Hailes)
When: Saturday, Sept 4, 8-10 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.)
Where: LBCAC, 235 Forest Ave, Laguna Beach
Tickets: $50 (VIP), $30 (General). To purchase tickets, click here.
Jason Feddy brings Songs from the Heart and Other Organs to the LBCAC
The LBCAC is keeping their stage open and microphones hot all weekend. Jason Feddy fans – and wannabe fans – have a chance to see their local legend up close and personal at the Center on Sunday, Sept 5.
Alan Deremo and Adam Topol join Feddy for some old fan favorites, as well as original new music. “If people are familiar with me, they’ll recognize the song,” Feddy says with a smile. “I’ll be playing all of my hit. Singular. Just the one hit.” Feddy and Deremo have been working on new songs, and they’ll play some of those too.
“An opportunity to hear Jason’s music in an intimate, unfiltered setting – unlike a bar or a city park – is really unique,” says Deremo. “People shouldn’t miss this.”
Deremo performs on bass with Feddy in the Laguna Beach-based 133 Band, as well as a Joe Cocker tribute band. Los Angeles drummer Topol has played with such artists as Jack Johnson, Matt Costa, and David Gilmour. “Adam is perfect for original music,” says Feddy. “He’s very creative, and a really interesting musician. He’s one of those drummers, like Ringo, you just know it’s him when he plays.”
Feddy says the Sunday night show will incorporate a lot of storytelling and tidbits from his inner life. “That’s why we’re calling it Songs from the Heart and Other Organs,” he says. “The songs are lyrically and musically pretty intense and emotional. They’ll be interspersed by the usual slightly off-color jokes. That, for me, is a great juxtaposition. Intelligence combined with d**k jokes is the best possible thing, isn’t it?”
Feddy has opened for or collaborated with such notable musicians as Al Stewart, The Beach Boys, Kenny Loggins, Neil Young, Joe Cocker, Ben Folds Five, The Cranberries, Tears for Fears, and David Gray, to name just a few. A native of the U.K., Feddy spent his younger days playing in British clubs and bars that spawned so much musical talent in the 1980s. He’s performed widely throughout the U.S., Europe, and the Middle East, and he holds the Laguna Beach Arts Alliance “Artist of the Year” title for 2019/20.
But back to Sunday night’s exclusive event. “We will tell a few stories. We’ll have a bit of a laugh on stage. There will be some improvisation, as well as fixed arrangements,” says Feddy. “Hopefully it will be a great collaborative experience between us and the crowd. We want as little separation between us as possible, other than the rules about…you know…tambourines.”
Feddy is also performing for the Festival of Arts’ final concert with the 133 Band. For more information on that event, visit the Festival of Arts’ website by clicking here.
Click on photo for a larger image
Submitted photo
Local musical legend Jason Feddy
When: Sunday, Sept 5, 8-10 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.)
Where: LBCAC, 235 Forest Ave, Laguna Beach
Tickets: $50 (VIP), $30 (General). To purchase tickets, click here.
The Parnas and Herlin Duo perform at the Laguna Art Museum
Classical music enthusiasts will appreciate American violinist Madalyn Parnas Möller and French cellist Juliette Herlin as they perform at the Laguna Art Museum as part of the Laguna Beach Live! series on Thursday, Sept 9.
The duo has appeared in countless venues across North America, Europe, Asia, and Israel, once taking first prize in Carnegie Hall’s International Chamber Music Competition. Nominated for a Grammy Award in 2015, the women have released several albums featuring both pre-existing works as well as commissioned works by award-winning composers.
Herlin grew up in family infused with music. Her mother played piano, her sister played violin, and her father was a musicologist specializing in French music, Debussy in particular. “I actually wanted to start playing cello when I was three and a half years old,” Herlin told WFMT, Chicago’s classical radio station in a 2019 interview. “But I was told I was too small, so I had to wait a year.” Herlin has appeared as a soloist, chamber musician, and recitalist at venues such as the Théâtre des Champs-Élysées, the Musée du Louvre, and the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., Alice Tully Hall in New York, the Zhuhai and Chongqin Grand Theaters in China, as well as at the Minsk Philharmonic in Belarus.
Click on photo for a larger image
Submitted photo
French cellist Juliette Herlin
Möller, who performs on a 1715 Alessandro Gagliano violin, began her public appearances at the age of twelve. Since then, she’s toured throughout the U.S, Europe, and Asia performing with the London Philharmonic Orchestra, the Albany Symphony, and the New York String Alumni Orchestra.
Like Herlin, Möller came from a gifted family of musicians. Her grandfather was legendary cellist Leslie Parnas. “It can be a crushing weight to live under, especially when you are young and don’t have full agency over your own life yet,” Möller told Radio Radio Experience Magazine in a 2020 interview. “In many ways, real or imagined, it seems unclear whether the merit of your achievements belong to ‘the person’ or yourself. On the other hand, fifteen years of experience later, I can say it is one of the greatest gifts that I’ve been given – to have this family member whose passion for excellence and singular devotion to the craft has inspired and elevated my senses in ways that are truly powerful.”
Click on photo for a larger image
Submitted photo
American violinist Madalyn Parnas Möller
When: Thursday, Sept 8, 7-8 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.)
Where: Laguna Art Museum, 307 Cliff Dr, Laguna Beach
Tickets: $13 (adults); $11 (seniors and students); Free for LAM members. For tickets, click here.
Bijon Watson and the Latin Jazz Syndicate appear at the Woman’s Club
Laguna Beach Live! also proudly presents world-renowned trumpeter Bijon Watson and his Latin Jazz Syndicate, performing at the Woman’s Club on Thursday, Sept 23. A rare opportunity for ringside seats to one of our nation’s most acclaimed jazz musicians, audiences will be treated to a score of original – and never performed – material.
Watson has toured with iconic artists such as Natalie Cole, Michael Bublé, Justin Timberlake, Harry Connick, Jr., Diana Krall, Michael Jackson, and Lady Gaga (to name a very few). He plays lead trumpet for the Grammy-nominated Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra, as well as several other jazz and big band syndicates around the U.S. On television, Watson has performed on American Idol, The Tonight Show, Grammy Awards shows, and Dancing with the Stars.
“We took advantage of ‘the year that shall not be named’ to create all new, original music,” says Watson. “We’ve had some additional collaborations with vocalists and we’re excited to finally get in the studio this fall to record a full-length album.” Watson says most of the music planned for September’s show has never been heard before. “This audience will be the first,” he says.
Watson brings with him two celebrated guest vocalists – Cuban vocalist Adonis Puentes* and Norrell Thompson.
“It will be fun to share what everyone did with their extended amount of free time,” Watson says. “I think we made good use of it.”
The Woman’s Club is another ideal venue for fans to experience Watson’s talent close up. Holding fewer than 150 people, the audience will be treated to an intimate and interactive experience with the musicians. The Syndicate will play a single set with no intermission. Ticket holders are encouraged to arrive early and enjoy a drink before the show.
Click on photo for a larger image
Submitted photo
World-renowned jazz trumpeter Bijon Watson
When: Thursday, Sept 23, 5:30-7 p.m. (arrive early for cocktails)
Where: Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach, 286 St. Ann’s Dri, Laguna Beach
Tickets: $32. To purchase tickets, click here.
*Artists’ appearances are subject to travel restrictions.
Laguna Beach Live!, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, not only presents high-quality talent at intimate venues with accessible prices, the group also provides a variety of musical education programs throughout Laguna Beach. This is made possible by partial funding from members, the lodging establishments, City of Laguna Beach, and sponsors.
