Meet Pet of the Week Pip

Pip is currently taking over Pet of the Week. He is a six-year-old spayed Pomeranian mixed with a little Sheltie. Pip is extremely active, playful, and very friendly to all. He is a small yet mighty companion to have by your side, and is looking for a new place to call home. Pip is truly a lifelong friend that enjoys being adventurous as often as he can be. Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, is hoping to have Pip adopted as soon as possible.

Pip is a small yet mighty companion who is looking for a new friend to take him in

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, the shelter’s return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of 50 percent.

The LB Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Rd. For information on adoption procedures, call (949) 497-3552 or go to www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.

Hortense Miller Garden renovation of 1958 Gazebo complete and volunteers needed

The Hortense Miller Gazebo was built in 1958, including the decorative panels designed by Hortense Miller while she was studying at the Art Institute of Chicago. The pattern of the Gazebo is replicated from the main entryway design carrying the post and beam mid-century modern style of architecture. Knowlton Fernald, the architect, worked closely with Hortense to fulfill her wishes for a home that provided space for her gardens and artwork. The renovation project began in 2019 when the retaining wall behind the Gazebo needed to be redone and resulted in a total refurbishment of the Gazebo itself.

Visitors enter the Gazebo Garden through a bamboo gate stepping on slices of palm trunks next to some umbrella sedge, nandina “Heavenly Bamboo,” Japanese crested iris, liriope, and mondo grass. The Gazebo, poised on the breast of a zoysia grass hill (Korean grass), dominates this patio. This sheltered setting is ideal for many flowering plants, shrubs, and vines. The effect of the house and adjacent banks, where mature trees such as the Eastern sycamore, a flowering locust, a juniper, and a jacaranda stand, provides shade and shelter as well as an extended blooming period for the white “Alaska” azaleas and hybrid camellias at the foot of the Gazebo hill. The ocean view is spectacular over Laguna as the breeze cools the day.

Submitted photo

Mural and wisteria

A hidden Laguna treasure needs help

Unlike Laguna’s art festivals, theatre, and art museum, the iconic mid-century modern home and 2.5-acre wild, hillside gardens of the late Hortense Miller aren’t visible, or even accessible, to most Laguna locals or visitors without a reservation. But, according to Diane Lannon, the president of the Friends of the Hortense Miller Garden, the nonprofit organization responsible for the care and upkeep of the estate, most visitors fall in love at first sight with the house, the furniture, the artwork, and the grounds that all once belonged to one of Laguna’s legendary figures. And as the Hortense Miller Garden property attracts more visitors, its upkeep and special events need more help.

“We are actively seeking experienced volunteers to head several specific efforts,” said Lannon. “Our last Open House attracted over 280 visitors in 2019. We have a wonderful and dedicated group of volunteers, but with interest in mid-century modern architecture, native gardening, and crafts renaissance booming, we really need more help, particularly anyone with experience in planning and managing special events for other nonprofits, website expertise, or social media/marketing.” In addition to the organization’s Open House, the group also hosts art workshops, exhibitions of local artists, and meditation retreats as well as weekly house and garden tours of the property.

Submitted photo

Ocean view

The current special exhibit in the Aviary Gallery explores the history of the Friends of the Hortense Miller Garden, from its earliest beginnings in 1977 as a group of volunteers dedicated to fulfilling Hortense’s desire to make the Garden a perpetual refuge for both wild things and for people as a public garden. The obstacles for the Garden to become public were challenging but with hard work it became official in October 1979. Nature also challenged the commitment of the Friends when the December 1979 Boat Canyon Fire raged through the Garden, taking with it much of the work they had done.

Led by Ginny Worthington, the volunteers sprang into action immediately, taking cues from Hortense’s attitude of respect toward the fire. The Garden grew back in abundance, as the fire had released dormant poppy fields and other native plants. Much of the research for the exhibit was done with great curiosity and enthusiasm by Barbara Deubert; without her commitment this exhibit would not have happened. Working with Barbara was Kristy Melita, who continued the project and received original slides, photos, and artwork from the estate of Ginny Worthington. These items were incorporated into the exhibit with the help of Michele Leighton and Cheryl Michelon.

Submitted photo

Path at Hortense Miller Gardens

A native of St. Louis, Hortense moved to Laguna Beach in 1953 and died in 2008 just shy of her 100th birthday. A lifelong writer, ferocious gardener, and talented craftsperson, she was straightforward, unpretentious, and feisty in her philosophy about gardening, politics, love, and life in general. Although the property has been owned by Laguna Beach since 1977 when Hortense bequeathed it to the City, it is managed and cared for by a volunteer Board that must annually raise funds to repair and maintain the house as well as the more than 800 species of plants and trees that fill the dozens of slope side paths.

This hidden Laguna gem features a 2.5-acre garden with over a dozen hillside trails and a pristine mid-century modern home build by Knowlton Fernald in 1958 on the slope of Boat Canyon. Tucked under towering Canary Island and Torrey Pines, planted from one-gallon saplings in 1959, there are over 1,000 plant species of which about 150 are California natives. The variety of plantings gives the garden color and texture during every season. The walls of glass offer breathtaking ocean views. The original furnishings give the home a rare authenticity, befitting a true Laguna artist.

For more information about Hortense Miller Garden volunteer opportunities, contact Diane Lannon at hortensemillerfriends@gmail.com or (949) 374-2696.

Tours of the house and 2.5-acre garden are available with reservations through the city of Laguna Beach Recreation Department at www.lagunabeachcity.net or www.hortensemillergarden.org.

Crystal Cove State Park

Crystal Cove State Park is welcoming visitors with their August program of events. For more information, visit

www.crystalcovestatepark.org

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy Instagram

Crystal Cove is a great spot to look for resident dolphins, migrating gray whales, and birds just passing by the coastline. Join a park naturalist for a Whale & Wildlife “Twalk” on Saturday, September 4 at 9 a.m. and learn some fun facts about the coastal creatures while walking the bluff trail and scanning the ocean at each overlook. Meet at Pelican Point lot #4 (PCH coastward at Newport Coast and left at the kiosk to the last lot). $15 day-use fee.

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

Join park naturalist Alex for a fun, kid-friendly Beach Scavenger Hunt on Tuesday, September 7 at 3 p.m. Search for natural treasures left behind by the ocean and learn about the coastal marine wildlife found in the park’s Marine Protected Area (MPA). Bring water, sunscreen, and a hat. Meet at the Los Trancos lot at the trailer (PCH turn inland at the “Los Trancos” stoplight). $15 day-use fee.

California is one of most biologically diverse areas in the world. Celebrate Biodiversity Week at Crystal Cove on Friday, September 10 at 9 a.m. Join park naturalists for a three-mile guided hike to learn about some of the animals and plants in this ecological hotspot. Meet at the Berns Amphitheater (PCH inland at School-State Park stoplight, follow the signs to the Campground/Moro day use). Day-use fee: $5/per hour.

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

Join Crystal Cove as they celebrate California Coastal Cleanup Day on Saturday, September 18 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Volunteers are needed to clean the 3.5 miles of coastline. The parking fee is waived for those entering the park between 8:30-11:30 a.m. who are planning to join the volunteer event. Show up with your waiver form, filled reusable water bottle, sunscreen, closed-toed shoes, hat, and comfortable clothes. Please join the Park’s efforts by participating in the “bring your own” philosophy by bringing your own grocery/retail plastic bags (for reuse), bucket, garden trowel (with fingers for scraping the sand or even cat litter strainers), and/or a reusable water bottle to make this event as zero waste as possible. Meet at Pelican Point lot #3 or Reef Point. To register, go here. For more information, email Alex.Anderson@parks.ca.gov or go to www.crystalcovestatepark.org.

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

Explore the huge variety of seaweeds on a guided Seaweeds & Sea Creatures Beach Walk on Sunday, September 19 at 1 p.m. Discover the countless species of marine algae – green, red, and brown – which are found on the beach at Crystal Cove State Park. Learn about the biology, ecology, and even human uses of seaweeds. Meet at Pelican Point parking lot #2 near the boardwalk (PCH coastward at Newport Coast, right at kiosk to the first lot). Day-use fee: $15. The fall equinox marks the end of summer and beginning of fall, when the days and nights are equal length.

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

Celebrate the season on a guided Autumnal Equinox Sunset Hike at Crystal Cove State Park on Wednesday, September 22 from 6-7 p.m. Join a park naturalist on this moderate uphill one-hour hike. Meet at the Berns Amphitheater (PCH inland at School-State Park stoplight, follow signs towards the campground). Wear sturdy shoes, bring water, and dress in layers.

Day-use fee: $5/per hour.

Fall migration is an exciting time for birds. With migrants on the move, Crystal Cove State Park is a great spot to identify new species as well as see our resident avian friends. Come join a park naturalist for this walk in the backcountry and along the shoreline on Saturday, September 25 at 8 a.m. Meet at the Berns Amphitheatre (PCH inland at School-State Park stoplight, follow signs towards the campground). Day-use fee: $15.

Chabad Jewish Center offers COVID-safe outdoor High Holiday services

With the High Holidays approaching amid a concerning uptick in COVID-19 cases, Chabad Jewish Center in Laguna Beach will be hosting inspirational and safe High Holiday services outdoors in their backyard tent. Space is limited. Reservations are necessary.

Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year, begins this year at sundown on Monday, Sept 6 and continues through nightfall on September 8. Literally meaning “head of the year,” the two-day holiday commemorates the creation of the world and marks the beginning of the Days of Awe, a 10-day period of introspection and repentance that culminates in the Yom Kippur holiday.

The services, which will include prayers for the wellbeing of all humanity – a key theme of Rosh Hashanah – will also be centered around hearing the sound of the Shofar, the central observance of the holiday. Cantor Reuven Giter will be returning once again, and Jr. Congregation program will take place during the morning.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Shofar in the Park to be held at Lang Park on Tuesday, Sept 7

Shofar in the Park – Tuesday, Sept 7 at 5 p.m. at Lang Park (Wesley and PCH) – featuring a 30-minute celebration with select prayers and songs, shofar blowing, apple and honey sticks, and treat bags for the kids. RSVP necessary; email perel@chabadoflaguna.com.

High Holiday Blast Off – Sunday, Sept 12 at 11 a.m. at Chabad – Open to all community children! Chocolate chip Challah baking, crafts, stories, holiday games, and blowing of the shofar. RSVP by emailing perel@chabadoflaguna.com. The cost is $8 per child.

“The Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory, the most influential rabbi in modern history, insisted that the observance of hearing the Shofar be made available to all Jews – including those unable to be at synagogue,” Rabbi Elimelech Goorevitch explained. “That’s also why we’re offering multiple options to accommodate everyone in the community this Rosh Hashanah.”

For service schedules, seat reservations, Yizkor memorial service, and High Holiday megasite, visit www.chabadoflaguna.com or call (949) 499-0770.

Chabad is located at 30804 S Coast Hwy.

Laguna Playhouse presents fall Acting Conservatory

Laguna Playhouse Education awakens from a cocoon with its 2021-2022 fall theatre conservatory for ages 10-18 in one of Southern California’s most beautiful and vibrant communities.

Theatre is a journey from observation to transformation. Students are invited to awaken their imagination, emotion, empathy, and intellect. They will learn how actors, designers, writers, and directors transform themselves (and their world) on stage and film.

Submitted photo

From performance “I Never Saw Another Butterfly”

The Laguna Playhouse Acting Conservatory is a year-round audition entry program for young people who have a passion and advanced interests in theatre. This program develops theatre skills 360 degrees in acting, movement, voice, text analysis, playwriting, devised theatre, and directing.

Theatre professionals teach classes and productions. Students are placed in the classes based on age, skill level, and where they will grow and thrive. LPAC students audition and participate on-stage and as technical crew for the Youth Theatre Productions (three productions/yearly).

Submitted photo

From “She Kills a Monster”

Level One: Tuesdays from 4-6 p.m.

--For serious and committed acting students grades 4-6, enrollment in this class is by audition only. Additional rehearsal time may be required. This is a yearlong commitment.

Level Two: Wednesdays from 4-6 p.m.

--For serious and committed acting students in grades 6-8, enrollment in this class is by audition only. Additional rehearsal time may be required. This is a yearlong commitment.

Level Three: Wednesdays from 6-8 p.m.

--For serious and committed acting students in grades 7-10, enrollment in this class is by audition only. Additional rehearsal time may be required. This is a yearlong commitment.

Level Four: Thursdays from 6-8 p.m.

--For serious and committed acting students in grades 9-12, enrollment in this class is by audition only. Additional rehearsal time may be required. This is a yearlong commitment.

Tuition: $1,400 for yearlong program (September through June), 36 weekly sessions; there is a 10 percent discount for siblings. There is no additional cost for Conservatory students to participate in youth theatre productions.

Registration information can be found here or by calling (949) 494-8021.

Laguna Playhouse abides by all government protocols, which are subject to change.

For additional information, contact Dylan Russell at (949) 494-8021 or drussell@lagunaplayhouse.com.