 Volume 13, Issue 71  |  September 3, 2021

Dennis’ Tidbits 090321

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

September 3, 2021

Hurricanes leave long-term scars

Dennis 5June gloom in September? Chalk up yet another subpar summer. My annual summer report card for the weather and surf gives both of them a D. There was a lot of marine layer, with only a handful of sunny mornings, and the water was chilly for the most part. Outside of that big Southern Hemisphere swell in August, overall the surf was nothing to write home about, plus the Eastern Pacific popped out plenty of systems but we only had two minor SSE pulses out of 15 storms. That doesn’t cut it!

Hurricanes are the unstable, unreliable creatures of a moment in our planet’s natural history. But their brief life ashore can leave scars that never quite heal. In the mid-1970s, the hand of 1969’s Category 5 Camille could still be seen along Mississippi’s Gulf Coast. Same deal with Katrina in 2005, as it took nearly a decade to return to some degree of normalcy, and now Category 4 Ida is here in 2021. Same basic target, different year. 

Florida had Andrew, a Category 5, in 1992, and they, too, still had remnant scars a decade later. Most of a hurricane’s destructive work is done by a general rise in the height of the seas which accompany the storm. This quick tidal-like rise in the sea level is called a storm surge. Hurricane winds are a force to be reckoned with by coastal communities deciding how strong their structures should be. As winds increase, pressure against objects is added at a disproportionate rate. Pressure force against a wall mounts with the square of wind speed, so that a threefold increase in wind speed gives a ninefold increase in pressure. Thus, a 25 mph wind causes about 1.6 pounds of pressure per square foot. A four-by-eight sheet of plywood will be pushed by a force of 50 pounds. In 75 mph winds, that force becomes 450 pounds and in 125 mph winds it becomes 1,250 pounds. For some structures this force is enough to cause failure. Tall structures like radio towers can be worried to destruction by gusty hurricane-force winds. Winds also carry a barrage of debris that can be extremely dangerous. 

All the wind damage does not necessarily come from the hurricane. As the storm moves shoreward, interactions with other weather systems can produce tornadoes which work around the fringes of a hurricane like the ones that struck parts of New Jersey and New York metro area from Ida. Although tropical system-spawned twisters are not the most violent form of these whirlwinds, they have added to the toll paid because of the hurricane. 

Floods from hurricanes are quite destructive. A typical hurricane brings an awesome 6-12 inches of short-duration rainfall to the area it crosses, and some have brought much more. It doesn’t even have to be a hurricane, namely tropical storm Allison in 2001 in Texas that stalled for four days, dropping up to five feet of rain in the Houston area! The resulting floods have caused great damage and loss of life, especially in mountainous regions where heavy rains can mean flash floods. Rains from dying Hurricane Ida were a perfect example, when her remains hooked up with a cold front in the NE and look what happened! More on this, plus storm surge implications, in Tuesday’s edition of Stu News Laguna. Have a wonderful long weekend and remember, next Tuesday we get our town back!

ALOHA!

 

