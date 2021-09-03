NewLeftHeader

clear sky

68.7°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 71  |  September 3, 2021

The Vic held last weekend at Aliso Beach 090321

The Vic held last weekend at Aliso Beach, John Weber and Sophia Nguyen take pro titles

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Greg Viviani

Victoria Skimboards, headquartered in Laguna Beach, is one of the world’s premier skimboard companies, so it makes perfect sense that their Vic Skimboard Tournament at Aliso Creek is the longest running and most prestigious skimboarding competition in the world. The company’s 2021 annual event (and 44th thus far) was held last weekend at Aliso Creek. 

It’s been said that skimboarding is like surfing, while at the same time, nothing like surfing. It uses a smaller shaped board with no fins and allows the rider to glide across the shore break of a crashing wave. These waves are un-surfable by traditional surfers, but not to the skimmer. It’s said that the sport was invented by Laguna Beach lifeguards in the 1920s using planks of wood to travel down the shore between coves. 

The Vic crowd

Click on photo for a larger image

The Vic Skimboard Tournament last weekend

Typically, people travel from all over the world to Aliso Beach in Laguna to participate in this competition. This past weekend, spectators got the chance to watch the world’s best skimboarders catch waves and pull tricks as they competed for the world championship title. 

According to Greg Viviani, local professional photographer and videographer, “The conditions this year were less than desirable and brought out the creative side of the competitors.” 

The Vic wave

Click on photo for a larger image

Competitor 

Standings

Pro Men: 1. John Weber, 2. Blair Conklin, 3. Gerardo Valencia, 4. Dane Cameran, 5. Bill Bryan, 6. Jake Stinnett, 7. Teddy Valasis, 8. Zac Henderson 

Pro Women: 1. Sophia Nguyen, 2. Amber Torrealba, 3. Diana Cordova, 4. Alexandria Badie, 5. Ashley Poshnard, 6. Jazmine Hamilton, 7. Silvia Garavito 

40+ Division: 1. Morgan Ohlund, 2. Cam Boyd, 3. Steve Glade, 4. Ben Peoples 

30-39 Division: 1. Sebass Paniagua, 2. Ka’eo Milles, 3. Ryan Campos, 4. Randol Stancil 

25-29 Division: 1. Randon Moore, 2. Kyle Wilcox, 3. Alejandro Barros, 4. Andy Kemp 

22-24 Division:1. Chance Gaul, 2. Jakob Herbert, 3. Ethan Vinograd, 4. Evan Mclaughlin 

18-24 Division: 1. Beau Johnston, 2. Chance Boyer, 3. Eduardo Matiasevich, 4. Luke Hagopian 

15-17 Division: 1. Andre Nunn, 2. Alex Sheckells, 3. Jacob Crouse, 4. Nick Rogers 

Womens Amateur: 1. Kate Caffarelli, 2. Anya Blumenfield, 3. Paige Struder
4. Bianca Duvall 

12-14 Division: 1. Erik Sheckells, 2. Indy Bryan, 3. Matthew Swan, 4. Leo Bushman 

9-11 Division: 1. Colton Etwein, 2. Paul Carey, 3. Dia Prietto, 4. Kaleo Prietto 

8 & Under Division: 1. Mason Chaldu, 2. Miles Prietto, 3. Nico Perrin 

Special Mentions

Best wave - Sophia Nguyen 

Best style - Paul Carey 

Youngest Rider - Nico Perrin 

Brave Little Toaster - Elizabeth Amador 

Sportsmanship Award - Tex Haines

The Vic men's winners

Click on photo for a larger image

Pro Men: Johnny Weber placed 1st, Blair Conklin placed 2nd, and Gerardo Valencia (from Mexico) placed 3rd 

History

Things have changed drastically since the first Vic tournament. In 1975, Tex Haines and his partner Peter Prietto set out to create durable, functional skimboards. The following year, the first skim contest was held at Aliso Creek Beach and competitors glided on wooden boards. 

The Haines family would vacation at a house on Victoria Beach, which is where Tex began his skimboarding career, and after many years, he went on to make skimboards for all of his friends. In 1976, he and Peter Prietto started Victoria Skimboards and the company got its name from the beach Haines grew up on. 

The Vic women's winners

Click on photo for a larger image

Pro Women: Sophia Nguyen placed 1st, Amber Torrealba placed 2nd, and Diana Cordova placed 3rd

Photographer

Viviani, the photographer, is a third-generation Laguna Beach Local born in South Laguna (hence the Instagram name @SoLagLocal). 

“I’ve always been by the ocean my whole life,” he says. “I’m super lucky to have grown up in such an amazing community. I love the ocean and everything it has to offer. I have always had a camera in my hand because my dad Chuck Viviani was always filming and doing his photography back when you used to have to develop film. 

“I was the marketing manager for Rockstar Energy Drink for 13 years and had a few other career opportunities. But when that chapter in my life ended, I wanted to get back to my roots in Laguna Beach and follow my passion of photography and videography.”

Check out more photos of The Vic by Greg Viviani below

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.