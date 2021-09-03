NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 71  |  September 3, 2021

Avran Fine Art presents show on September 11 090321

Avran Fine Art presents show on September 11 to celebrate the works of sculptor T Barny

Avran Fine Art will exhibit an array of unique original stone sculptures by T Barny during a show on Saturday, Sept 11 from 6-9 p.m. at the gallery, located at 540 Coast Hwy, Suite 109.

“It is his great love of stone as a medium that allows T Barny to create serene and evocative works that continue to grow in their market presence and are increasingly sought after in both private and public arenas,” said a spokesperson for Avran Fine Art.

Wine and light appetizers will be offered at the show, entitled Touch Sculpture Again.

Avran Fine Art Redolent

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

T Barny with “Redolent”

Avran Fine Art’s media release notes that the COVID quarantine “left us unable to interact with art in the real world…and T Barny’s abstract, mobius sculptures need to be seen, to be touched, to be experienced physically. They invite you into the three-dimensional world of art created in stone and bronze.” 

A native of California with a BFA from the Rhode Island School of Design, T Barny has been creating sculpture professionally for over three decades. During his career, he has produced more than one thousand sculptures that range in size from one-foot-tall tabletop pieces to twelve-foot-tall corporate and public installations that can weigh upwards of nine tons in steel, bronze, wood, and water. His curvilinear, Mobius-inspired stone sculptures are his most celebrated. 

Avran Fine Art Catina

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

“Catina”

T Barry’s works have been shown in over 100 galleries in 18 countries worldwide and he has participated in more than 400 group and individual exhibitions. He has worked as an artist-in-residence in such locations as Greece and Italy, as well as several locations throughout the U.S. The majority of his work is done from his home studio in Healdsburg, Calif., where the T Barny Gallery & Sculpture Garden is also located. It is his great love of stone as a medium that allows him to create serene and evocative works that continue to grow in their market presence and are becoming increasingly sought after in both private and public arenas. 

For more information, visit https://fb.me/e/1bbyUJQwL.

 

