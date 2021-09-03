NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 71  |  September 3, 2021

Guest Column From Laguna with Love 090321

Guest Column

From Laguna with Love: The Main Stage, summer 2021

By Sherry Keith

Despite COVID, I can’t resist hanging out at the Main Stage. Thanks to the Sawdust Festival, summer 2021 seems almost normal in Laguna Beach. Started by “hippies” in 1965 as a counterpoint to the more traditional fine arts focus of the Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters, the Sawdust Festival brings together painters, glassblowers, jewelers, and a number of other fine crafts people. I love to wander among the booths and experience their creativity.

This rustic village with its winding woodchip pathways harbors as much music as it does handcrafted delights. I adore listening to music at the Main Stage, the Tavern, and the Grill. At the Main Stage, I usually sit down on a back bench so I can listen to the tinkling waterfall while the musicians assemble. 

Guest Column From Laguna trees

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Jen Griffith

Winding woodchip pathways at the Sawdust

One afternoon with the bench solid beneath me, the sun was prickling my eyes as The Salty Suites warmed up to play. My spirits immediately soared. The bass began to throb beneath the chocolate smooth voice of the dark-eyed singer. The accordion player, almost hiding in the corner of the stage, soon melted into the tune as the music pushed forward. Then, front and center, a large, barrel-chested man stepped out clutching a fiddle in his fist. He drew the bow, touched the strings, and began shooting outrageous rifts that shook the leaves of the trees. Was he playing bluegrass or Beethoven? His fingers flew up and down the neck with the precision of a surgeon. Following the second set, I bought two CDs even though I know it’s an outdated technology. This was going to be another great summer at the Sawdust for music as well as art. 

From the Main Stage, I can always catch glimpses of artists’ booths. The eyebrow of Doug Miller’s says, “I Date All My Paintings, but I Don’t Court Them.” To my left, the baby and kids clothing booth quotes Bob Marley, “One love, one heart, let’s get together and feel all right,” which is something else I love about the Main Stage: one day I can hear bluegrass, another reggae; sometimes there’s a Beatles cover and another evening it might be rhythm and blues. There are so many surprises waiting in the musical potpourri of the musical venues at the Sawdust. That’s why I love it. And even when the musicians are on break, the waterfall continues to sing gently. 

For me, the late afternoons are the best. Overhead, the aroma of eucalyptus drifts down along with a few fluttering leaves. Across the canyon, the hillsides are clothed in their grey-green scrubbed overalls as the late afternoon fog floats above their shoulders. Sometimes I even shiver, then reach for the decade-old Sawdust sweatshirt buried in my red and black backpack. Wrapped in new warmth, I can concentrate again on the band and wonder, What can I hear tomorrow? If I sit just beyond the beer wagon, the mix of bamboo, giant birds of paradise, cacti, agave, and even popping golden zinnias liven the view while I listen. 

Guest Column From Laguna wheel

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Jen Griffith

A place to listen to the tinkling waterfall

On the weekends, there’s always something playing that will bring the audience to their feet. Everyone from two to 200 is jumping and swaying with the vibes cranked up to dancing tempos. The well-worn planks feel great on bare feet with no splinters to worry about. Sawdust artists and the audience mingle and move seamlessly. That’s why I always think of the Main Stage to make my body move. Even if there’s sawdust between my toes, I can rip off my sandals and let myself loose. 

Not to be missed whether you’re a local or a Laguna Beach visitor, the Main Stage is like a child’s music box, only better. So many sound delights to be experienced rather than just one familiar tune (not that there won’t be some oldies-but-goodies to savor). But whether it’s taking a chance to hear something new or going for the tried-and-true, I plan to get to the Main Stage as many times as I can before summer is over. There aren’t so many minutes left until September 5 when it ends. Then I’ll be waiting for next summer to come. 

The Sawdust Summer Festival is open daily through Monday, Sept 5. Hours and ticket information can be found at www.sawdustartfestival.org.

Sherry Keith is a writer and world traveler who tries to spend as much time as possible at the Sawdust Festival every summer. 

Organized by the Laguna-based nonprofit Third Street Writers, “From Laguna with Love” features personal stories (anecdotes of up to 200 words and longer pieces up to 750 words) and photographs that celebrate only-in-Laguna moments and experiences, whether they’re funny, sad, insightful, or simply a reflection of daily interactions.

If you or someone you know has a Laguna experience to share, you can submit your story or photo to https://thirdstreetwriters.submittable.com/submit for consideration.

Questions? Contact Amy Dechary at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

