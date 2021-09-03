NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 71  |  September 3, 2021

Laguna Beach Garden Club announces in-person meeting for September 10

For the first time since February 2020, the Laguna Beach Garden Club will host an in-person meeting, and the first of the club’s 2021/2022 season, on Friday, Sept 10. The meeting will be held at Laguna Presbyterian Church in Tankersley Hall. Social time begins at 9:30 a.m. with the meeting beginning promptly at 10 a.m. Landscape architect and Laguna Beach resident Bob Borthwick will be the guest speaker.

Laguna Beach Bob

“Our World is a Garden” is the title of Borthwick’s presentation. The presentation will focus on three of his award-winning past oceanfront projects, including Avalon Downtown Waterfront on Catalina Island, the 2.4-mile San Clemente Beach Trail, and the current phase of the Crystal Cove Cottages Historic District in Newport Coast.

In 2015, Mr. Borthwick received the Harry Lawrence Award from the Laguna Beach Beautification Council and in 2016, the American Society of Landscape Architects Public Stewardship Award for his pro bono work in preserving Aliso Creek and Laguna Creek. 

Attending or not, during these challenging COVID times, is a personal decision for everyone. To provide the most comfortable in-person experience, masks will be required inside Tankersley Hall. Refreshment tables will be outside. There will be no eating or drinking inside the meeting space.

If you are not a member, feel free to join the club as a guest for this wonderful local speaker. 

For more information, contact Karen Nelson at (949) 280-4417.

To learn more about the Laguna Beach Garden Club, visit www.lagunabeachgardenclub.org.

 

