Hortense Miller Garden renovation of 1958 Gazebo complete and volunteers needed

The Hortense Miller Gazebo was built in 1958, including the decorative panels designed by Hortense Miller while she was studying at the Art Institute of Chicago. The pattern of the Gazebo is replicated from the main entryway design carrying the post and beam mid-century modern style of architecture. Knowlton Fernald, the architect, worked closely with Hortense to fulfill her wishes for a home that provided space for her gardens and artwork. The renovation project began in 2019 when the retaining wall behind the Gazebo needed to be redone and resulted in a total refurbishment of the Gazebo itself.

Visitors enter the Gazebo Garden through a bamboo gate stepping on slices of palm trunks next to some umbrella sedge, nandina “Heavenly Bamboo,” Japanese crested iris, liriope, and mondo grass. The Gazebo, poised on the breast of a zoysia grass hill (Korean grass), dominates this patio. This sheltered setting is ideal for many flowering plants, shrubs, and vines. The effect of the house and adjacent banks, where mature trees such as the Eastern sycamore, a flowering locust, a juniper, and a jacaranda stand, provides shade and shelter as well as an extended blooming period for the white “Alaska” azaleas and hybrid camellias at the foot of the Gazebo hill. The ocean view is spectacular over Laguna as the breeze cools the day.

Submitted photo

Mural and wisteria

A hidden Laguna treasure needs help

Unlike Laguna’s art festivals, theatre, and art museum, the iconic mid-century modern home and 2.5-acre wild, hillside gardens of the late Hortense Miller aren’t visible, or even accessible, to most Laguna locals or visitors without a reservation. But, according to Diane Lannon, the president of the Friends of the Hortense Miller Garden, the nonprofit organization responsible for the care and upkeep of the estate, most visitors fall in love at first sight with the house, the furniture, the artwork, and the grounds that all once belonged to one of Laguna’s legendary figures. And as the Hortense Miller Garden property attracts more visitors, its upkeep and special events need more help.

“We are actively seeking experienced volunteers to head several specific efforts,” said Lannon. “Our last Open House attracted over 280 visitors in 2019. We have a wonderful and dedicated group of volunteers, but with interest in mid-century modern architecture, native gardening, and crafts renaissance booming, we really need more help, particularly anyone with experience in planning and managing special events for other nonprofits, website expertise, or social media/marketing.” In addition to the organization’s Open House, the group also hosts art workshops, exhibitions of local artists, and meditation retreats as well as weekly house and garden tours of the property.

Submitted photo

Ocean view

The current special exhibit in the Aviary Gallery explores the history of the Friends of the Hortense Miller Garden, from its earliest beginnings in 1977 as a group of volunteers dedicated to fulfilling Hortense’s desire to make the Garden a perpetual refuge for both wild things and for people as a public garden. The obstacles for the Garden to become public were challenging but with hard work it became official in October 1979. Nature also challenged the commitment of the Friends when the December 1979 Boat Canyon Fire raged through the Garden, taking with it much of the work they had done.

Led by Ginny Worthington, the volunteers sprang into action immediately, taking cues from Hortense’s attitude of respect toward the fire. The Garden grew back in abundance, as the fire had released dormant poppy fields and other native plants. Much of the research for the exhibit was done with great curiosity and enthusiasm by Barbara Deubert; without her commitment this exhibit would not have happened. Working with Barbara was Kristy Melita, who continued the project and received original slides, photos, and artwork from the estate of Ginny Worthington. These items were incorporated into the exhibit with the help of Michele Leighton and Cheryl Michelon.

Submitted photo

Path at Hortense Miller Gardens

A native of St. Louis, Hortense moved to Laguna Beach in 1953 and died in 2008 just shy of her 100th birthday. A lifelong writer, ferocious gardener, and talented craftsperson, she was straightforward, unpretentious, and feisty in her philosophy about gardening, politics, love, and life in general. Although the property has been owned by Laguna Beach since 1977 when Hortense bequeathed it to the City, it is managed and cared for by a volunteer Board that must annually raise funds to repair and maintain the house as well as the more than 800 species of plants and trees that fill the dozens of slope side paths.

This hidden Laguna gem features a 2.5-acre garden with over a dozen hillside trails and a pristine mid-century modern home build by Knowlton Fernald in 1958 on the slope of Boat Canyon. Tucked under towering Canary Island and Torrey Pines, planted from one-gallon saplings in 1959, there are over 1,000 plant species of which about 150 are California natives. The variety of plantings gives the garden color and texture during every season. The walls of glass offer breathtaking ocean views. The original furnishings give the home a rare authenticity, befitting a true Laguna artist.

For more information about Hortense Miller Garden volunteer opportunities, contact Diane Lannon at hortensemillerfriends@gmail.com or (949) 374-2696.

Tours of the house and 2.5-acre garden are available with reservations through the city of Laguna Beach Recreation Department at www.lagunabeachcity.net or www.hortensemillergarden.org.

Crystal Cove State Park

Crystal Cove State Park is welcoming visitors with their August program of events. For more information, visit

www.crystalcovestatepark.org

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy Instagram

Join park naturalist Alex for a fun, kid-friendly Beach Scavenger Hunt on Tuesday, September 7 at 3 p.m. Search for natural treasures left behind by the ocean and learn about the coastal marine wildlife found in the park’s Marine Protected Area (MPA). Bring water, sunscreen, and a hat. Meet at the Los Trancos lot at the trailer (PCH turn inland at the “Los Trancos” stoplight). $15 day-use fee.

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

California is one of most biologically diverse areas in the world. Celebrate Biodiversity Week at Crystal Cove on Friday, September 10 at 9 a.m. Join park naturalists for a three-mile guided hike to learn about some of the animals and plants in this ecological hotspot. Meet at the Berns Amphitheater (PCH inland at School-State Park stoplight, follow the signs to the Campground/Moro day use). Day-use fee: $5/per hour.

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

Join Crystal Cove as they celebrate California Coastal Cleanup Day on Saturday, September 18 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Volunteers are needed to clean the 3.5 miles of coastline. The parking fee is waived for those entering the park between 8:30-11:30 a.m. who are planning to join the volunteer event. Show up with your waiver form, filled reusable water bottle, sunscreen, closed-toed shoes, hat, and comfortable clothes. Please join the Park’s efforts by participating in the “bring your own” philosophy by bringing your own grocery/retail plastic bags (for reuse), bucket, garden trowel (with fingers for scraping the sand or even cat litter strainers), and/or a reusable water bottle to make this event as zero waste as possible. Meet at Pelican Point lot #3 or Reef Point. To register, go here. For more information, email Alex.Anderson@parks.ca.gov or go to www.crystalcovestatepark.org.

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

Explore the huge variety of seaweeds on a guided Seaweeds & Sea Creatures Beach Walk on Sunday, September 19 at 1 p.m. Discover the countless species of marine algae – green, red, and brown – which are found on the beach at Crystal Cove State Park. Learn about the biology, ecology, and even human uses of seaweeds. Meet at Pelican Point parking lot #2 near the boardwalk (PCH coastward at Newport Coast, right at kiosk to the first lot). Day-use fee: $15. The fall equinox marks the end of summer and beginning of fall, when the days and nights are equal length.

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

Celebrate the season on a guided Autumnal Equinox Sunset Hike at Crystal Cove State Park on Wednesday, September 22 from 6-7 p.m. Join a park naturalist on this moderate uphill one-hour hike. Meet at the Berns Amphitheater (PCH inland at School-State Park stoplight, follow signs towards the campground). Wear sturdy shoes, bring water, and dress in layers.

Day-use fee: $5/per hour.

Fall migration is an exciting time for birds. With migrants on the move, Crystal Cove State Park is a great spot to identify new species as well as see our resident avian friends. Come join a park naturalist for this walk in the backcountry and along the shoreline on Saturday, September 25 at 8 a.m. Meet at the Berns Amphitheatre (PCH inland at School-State Park stoplight, follow signs towards the campground). Day-use fee: $15.

Guest Column

How to live a life of purpose

By Dr. Vidya Reddy

Let’s admit it, most of us want a life of meaning and purpose, not a life where we just get by.

A well-lived life, that feels meaningful.

But this isn’t taught in schools, and most of us feel completely unsure of how to move toward this.

I’m not going to fully answer how to live a life of purpose in this week…but I’d love to talk about how to move in that direction.

As a thought exercise, I’ve learned a lot of things over the past few months and feel compelled to share them with you in the spirit of robust helpfulness. If you would like more information, techniques, and meditation based on Life Lessons, please refer to my podcast: https://naturally-happy.com/podcast/.

Commitment

The first thing you might consider is committing yourself to finding a life of purpose. How important is that to you? Are you willing to move into uncertainty for this, or is comfort and safety more important to you at the moment?

To commit, you have to commit in the gut. To tell yourself that this is important enough to devote yourself to, to dedicate time, to practice with the uncertainty. Commit to yourself, on paper. Then to others.

Exploration

The second thing to consider is embarking on an adventure of exploring your purpose, if you don’t already have a good sense of it. It’s not as simple as asking, “What would I like to do?” or doing a web search for the answer. You have to explore it and bringing a sense of adventure might be just the right approach.

Photo by Johnny Antezana

Dr. Vidya Reddy

Here’s how I usually recommend exploring purpose:

--Make a list of things that you think might be meaningful to you – helping children in need, helping people reduce stress, traveling to help communities in need, etc. Put anything on the list that’s even remotely possible or interesting, don’t limit yourself here. Hint: I’ve found that the most meaningful things are when you’re helping other people with something you care about.

--Ask yourself which three to five of these would be most meaningful. If one really stands out – maybe it’s the thing you’ve been wanting to do for years – then that’s where to start. But maybe you’re not sure, so pick three to five. This is your short list.

--Of those, let your gut choose the top one. If you absolutely don’t know, either choose randomly, or ask a friend. This isn’t your final answer, but just the one you’re going to start with.

--Choose a two-week version of this top possibility. For example, if you want to help people with stress, could you help one person over video calls and email for two weeks? This is the mini-version of your possible purpose. Explore this for two weeks, really pouring yourself into it.

--If this really resonates, make a one-month version of it and continue to explore. If it doesn’t, pick the next thing on your short list. Do a two-week version of that. Repeat until you find something to explore for a month or longer.

This is the iterative method of purpose exploration. You try a mini-version of something for a couple weeks. Maybe longer. And keep doing this until you hit on something.

Photo by Pieter Baetens

There are infinite possibilities for living a well-lived life

Notice if you feel like avoiding this process, or a part of the process. This is your uncertainty showing up as fear. That’s completely okay, but you might ask whether you’d like to get support with that uncertainty, so you don’t have to be stopped.

A well-lived life

There are an infinite number of possibilities for living a well-lived life. You might meditate on a mountain for years or enjoy the simple things. You might enjoy time with loved ones or explore culinary pleasures. You might read all day or listen to music. You might get your work done and come home satisfied from a job well done.

For me, one of the biggest components of a well-lived life – other than loved ones and a profound appreciation of life – is doing something that feels meaningful. And that has usually been helping others with something that’s meaningful to them.

If you can serve others, making their lives better in some small way (or a big way), it feels incredibly meaningful. Much more than simply traveling or building up wealth or enjoying good food or having fun. Those are all great, but they don’t feel as meaningful to me.

If you can hit on something like that feels meaningful, then a well-lived life becomes simple:

--Spend quality time with loved ones.

--Take care of yourself.

--Find profound appreciation for the joy of life.

--And serve others in a meaningful way.

--It’s simple, but not always easy. And that makes it even richer.

In Peace, Love and Gratitude.

‘Til next time.

Dr. Vidya Reddy, ND, AMS, DAC, CLC

www.Naturally-Happy.com

Meet Pet of the Week Pip

Pip is currently taking over Pet of the Week. He is a six-year-old spayed Pomeranian mixed with a little Sheltie. Pip is extremely active, playful, and very friendly to all. He is a small yet mighty companion to have by your side, and is looking for a new place to call home. Pip is truly a lifelong friend that enjoys being adventurous as often as he can be. Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, is hoping to have Pip adopted as soon as possible.

Pip is a small yet mighty companion who is looking for a new friend to take him in

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, the shelter’s return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of 50 percent.

The LB Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Rd. For information on adoption procedures, call (949) 497-3552 or go to www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.