 Volume 13, Issue 72  |  September 7, 2021

Ocean Institute’s Maritime Festival returns 090721

Ocean Institute’s Maritime Festival returns in-person this weekend

After offering a highly successful virtual version of the Maritime Fest in 2020, Ocean Institute is hosting the 37th annual festival in-person from this weekend, September 10-12. The Maritime Fest, formerly known as the Tall Ships Festival, is a community staple that offers unique experiences for all ages. 

The event will feature six visiting tall ships that will participate in cannon battle sails. Visitors will actively explore maritime history while experiencing the thrill of mock cannon battles at sea. At the dock, ships will showcase life as a sailor during the Ship and A Sailor’s Life Tours

Ocean Institue s mermaid

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

The ever-popular mermaid tank 

On land, the Ocean Institute campus will feature interactive, hands-on activities that spark curiosity in marine science and maritime history. From scrimshaw to Morse code, gold panning to sea monster scavenger hunts, touching sharks to spotting mermaids, the day is full of surprises and discoveries. 

Special events include Sails n’ Ales on Friday, Sept 9. Guests can enjoy craft beer tasting from eight different local brewers as well as music by American Idol contestant Casey Abrams, mermaid encounters, food vendors, and a prime viewing location of the visiting tall ships. On Saturday and Sunday mornings, dive into the Mermaid Breakfast. After dining with mermaids, guests will experience a dazzling swim show and story time. Festival General Admission is included with Mermaid Breakfast tickets.

Ocean Institute s pirate

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

It’s a sailor’s life for these two

“We are looking forward to celebrating all things maritime with our community,” says Dr. Wendy Marshall, President of Ocean Institute. “To be able to offer this kind of experience and enrichment again is incredibly exciting, and our team stands ready to make this a phenomenal weekend for all!”

To learn more or purchase tickets, visit www.oceaninstitute.org/maritime-festival.

 

