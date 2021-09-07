“Art in Public Places” – Semper Memento (Always Remember) by Jorg Dubin
By DIANNE RUSSELL
This is the 25th article in our weekly series featuring Art in Public Places. Since there are over 100 pieces of public art scattered throughout Laguna, it will take a while to cover them all.
Some of the art you see around Laguna Beach is the result of two city programs: “Public Art and Murals” and “Art in Public Places.” The goals of the Public Art and Murals and Art in Public Places (adopted in 1986) initiatives are to create diverse art installations of the highest quality that will, over decades, reflect the city itself and its citizens, and improve the quality of life; and to be a source of pride to all Laguna Beach residents.
Since Saturday, September 11, is the 20th anniversary of the bombing of the World Trade Center (WTC), it was suggested that this would be the perfect time to feature Semper Memento (Always Remember) and honor those who lost their lives.
Installed on tenth anniversary
Semper Memento (Always Remember) by Laguna Beach artist Jorg Dubin was installed in 2011 – on the tenth anniversary of 9/11 – at Monument Point in Heisler Park. The base of Semper Memento is shaped like the Pentagon, the internal planter represents the field in Pennsylvania, and two actual I-beams from the World Trade Center make it all too real. A mirror-polished, stainless steel sphere in the center reflects the world, allowing individuals to see themselves and become part of the memorial.
Although few need to be reminded, on September 11, 2001, 19 militants associated with the Islamic extremist group al Qaeda hijacked four airplanes and carried out suicide attacks against targets in the United States. Two of the planes were flown into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, a third plane hit the Pentagon just outside Washington, D.C., and the fourth plane crashed in a field in Shanksville, Penn. Almost 3,000 people were killed during the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Scott Brashier
Sept 11, 2020. Laguna Beach Fire Department Capt. Andrew Hill at the monument to the 3,000 victims of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, installed on the 10th anniversary at Monument Point in Heisler Park. Artist Jorg Dubin’s “Semper Memento” (Always Remember) was fitted with a hexagonal metal base holding portions of two beams from the devastated World Trade Center. The beams were acquired due to the efforts of Capt. Hill, the Arts Commission, and art patron Mark Porterfield.
Before the incredible artistry of Dubin’s vision for Semper Memento came to fruition, many people set the wheels in motion including – Cultural Arts Manager Sian Poeschl, LBFD Captain Andrew Hill, and art patron Mark Porterfield.
Poeschl gives credit to all who contributed. “Public Art is never about any one person. This installation took the collaboration of multiple City Departments, the City Council, the Arts Commission, and the community with such wonderful individuals such as Mark.”
The process begins
“The New York and New Jersey Port Authority were accepting requests for remnants of the World Trade Center that were being held at an airfield in New York,” says Poeschl.
Porterfield concurs. “We had to make out an application to get a portion of the World Trade Center in order to turn it into art. I think about 20 cities applied.”
“Fire Captain Andrew Hill then wrote the letter requesting beams (from the WTC) for a public art/memorial,” Poeschl adds.
However, the process stalled. “Sian and Marketing/PR Director of FOA Sharbie Higuchi were getting frustrated because they weren’t hearing back and couldn’t get anyone to respond,” Porterfield says. “Sian and Fire Captain Andrew Hill got together in April/May because time was getting close.
“I asked Andy and Sian if they minded if I tried to find out about the process. So, I talked to my boss (at the time) Bill Gross and somehow we got the name and address of the lady from the Port Authority in New Jersey (which along with NY Port Authority owned the WTC).”
Porterfield then went into Bushard’s Pharmacy and bought five postcards of Laguna and wrote on them, “We would like to create a place of remembrance, reflection and respect” – and sent them to her. Subsequently, “Remembrance, reflection and respect” was engraved on the plaque at the foot of the sculpture.
Click on photo for a larger image
Courtesy of Mark Porterfield
WTC beams being delivered to the Corporate Yard
The response from Poeschl and Hill was, “I don’t know what you did, but we won.”
“Of course, very little of it could have happened without Mark, who traveled to New York to advocate for Laguna Beach’s application, who funded its transportation, and contributed to its creation,” says Poeschl.
“When they learned about the sculpture, the response from Laguna residents wasn’t all good,” says Porterfield. “Some wondered why we wanted to commemorate such a horrible thing and that no public money should be used for it. So, I decided to fund the transportation and material to create it.”
The pieces shipped at the end of April on a truck from NYC.
Poeschl notes, “Once the approval was obtained, the Cultural Arts Department made arrangements for the collection of the beams and transportation across the country. The shipping company needed a value – the metal beams were both priceless – and the driver transporting them called each day to update on progress.”
“It was April 30th, the day President Obama announced they had shot Osama Ben Laden, and NYC shut down, but luckily the pieces were already on a truck in Pennsylvania,” says Porterfield.
Artist Jorg Dubin selected
Through a call for artists, the Arts Commission selected a design by Laguna Beach artist Jorg Dubin.
“In developing their proposals, the finalists visited the beams which were stored at the Corporate Yard,” Poeschl says.
Poeschl recalls the restrictions. “One stipulation made by the New York and New Jersey Port Authority in donating the beams was that they could not be altered. The twisted bolts and concrete were to remain.
“The Commission selected the design with the beams supporting one another, the shape of the pentagon and the grassy field referencing Pennsylvania where now stands the Flight 93 National Memorial. The mirrored metal globe reflects each of us with our own image within the work.”
According to Poeschl, at the time, Mary Ferguson was serving on the Arts Commission, and her cousin in Pittsburgh sent a small bag of soil and grass from that fateful field near Pittsburgh. It was included in the foundation when the sculpture was installed.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Scott Brashier
City personnel commemorate victims during ceremony on Sept 11, 2020
“Jorg Dubin was incredibly sensitive to the brief, and although I never asked him, I am sure he like myself and the Arts Commission felt a huge sense of responsibility of getting it right,” says Poeschl. “It was one of the most important pieces we have undertaken, and Jorg Dubin was exactly the artist who made it happen.”
Ten years after its installation, Dubin offers his perspective, “As the artist and creator, it was important for the memorial to remain a place of quiet remembrance and as such the artist’s hand needed to take a distant second to the importance and gravity of the installation. It is not a ‘Jorg Dubin’ sculpture rather I hope that this memorial will serve as a small reminder for many years going forward that extreme ideologies have no place in a civilized world and serves no purpose other than hateful destruction and a further loss of our collective humanity. It matters not who you are or where you come from or what your beliefs. We are in fact a global community. Our differences are really our strengths. As we gaze at our reflections in the memorial, the individual becomes the many and through that connection we build bonds and embrace our differences and dissolve the fears that lead to this terrible act. We look in the rearview mirror for guidance to the future. Sadly, twenty years later have we heeded those lessons? Seems we have miles to go before we rest.”
Poeschl says, “Since its installation in 2011, each September 11, a service is held at the sculpture, a place to gather, reflect, honor, respect, and stand shoulder to shoulder in acknowledging the bravery and sacrifices made that historic day.”
Heisler Park is located at 375 Cliff Dr.
For a map of Art in Public Places (not every piece is listed), click here.
To apply for the Arts in Public Places program, click here.