 Volume 13, Issue 72  |  September 7, 2021

What’s in a name 090721

What’s in a name? The Anchor Line Bar carries on family legacy of Main Street Bar & Cabaret 

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Over the years, Laguna Beach’s historic bar and cabaret, which opened in 1958 as the Fleur de Lys, has gone through changes in both names and owners. After Fleur de Lys, it became Main Street Bar and Cabaret, Bounce, then Main Street Bar and Cabaret again, and now The Anchor Line Bar. What hasn’t changed in the recent rebranding is the welcoming ambience and lively entertainment – and mostly importantly, the owners.

After 15+ months of closure due to COVID-19, Wendy Nelson, co-owner of Anchor Line Bar, is happy to be back and invites everyone to come and enjoy what has always been a mainstay of Laguna life and legends. “We’ve given ourselves a face lift inside and a logo change, but we are under the same ownership,” says Wendy, who is not on the front lines, but behind the scenes of The Anchor Line Bar. 

Even though Wendy is a third generation Lagunan and grew up here in the sixties and seventies, she went away to boarding school when she was 11 years old and didn’t come back until her last year of university in England. She finished at UCI and has spent time in the hospitality industry. 

Wendy came back into town eight and a half years ago from Northern California to help her brother James navigate the ups and downs of running Main Street Bar and Cabaret. 

However, be assured, nothing has been lost in the rebranding; on the contrary, much has been gained. Along with her husband Jeff, they’ve given the interior a facelift and added a variety of eclectic and fun activities. 

Jeff, who Wendy met through one of the bartenders at Main Street Bar and Cabaret, spearheaded the refurbishing. Jeff and Wendy were married in January of 2019 in Italy. He worked for Anheuser-Busch for 20 years and now has joined Wendy in facilitating the rebranding and the day-to-day operation of The Anchor Line Bar. 

Refurbishing the space

Buying the brand The Anchor Line Bar has both a family and historic connection. Wendy’s great-grandfather was general manager at Anchor Line Shipping in Scotland – which is now a hotel and bar. “He retired in 1920 after 55 years with Anchor Line Shipping,” Wendy says. “I visited Scotland and my cousin showed me some memorabilia that was left from the shipping line, and that’s where we got the idea.”

An explanation from their website says it all. “The Anchor Line Bar pays tribute to our family legacy, one rooted in passion and appreciation for the ocean, travel, art, cold brew, whisky, and community. This historic bar and cabaret regularly features live music, cabaret shows, karaoke, and DJs that spin fearsome sets all night long. We have a license to satisfy all tastes and styles! Suits, sailors, surfers, saints, seafarers, landlubbers, trendsetters, and travelers from afar, everyone is welcome at The Anchor Line Bar!”

“We wanted to rebrand to bring recognition back to Main Street, and we are still all inclusive,” Wendy says. “Gays continue to come here. We make them comfortable, and they have a feeling of security and a sense of place. It’s everybody’s bar. With great music and entertainment, we want to attract and bring in happy people.” 

The pandemic afforded Wendy and Jeff the time to refresh the space. Jeff built a beautiful bar made of red oak on the outside and inside edges and maple in the middle, he installed colored lights, and painted and added panels to the ceiling. They changed the wall color to a rich nautical blue, replaced the stools, and installed a smaller DJ station. The result is a more intimate and inviting space – and a larger area for dancing.

Before it was Fleur de Lys, and owned by a pilot according to Wendy, it was Brayton Pottery and still has two kilns inside.

The Anchor Line Bar has a cabaret license which evidently is a rarity and sets it apart from other establishments. A “cabaret” is distinguished by the performance venue, which might be a pub, a casino, a hotel, a restaurant, or a nightclub. Wendy notes, “I compare it to the dance clubs in Los Angeles, Hollywood, and Ibiza.” Prior to the pandemic, they had three bartenders from Hollywood.

“Name changes aren’t easy,” Jeff admits. “The old website shows the bar as closed although it redirects viewers to the new Anchor Line Bar website.” 

Due to the pandemic, he adds, they retained only 20 percent of their old customers.

What Anchor Line offers

In addition to great craft beer and carefully sourced wines, Anchor Line Bar’s drink list features a selection inspired by “everyday freshness meets deliciousness.” Their liquid concoctions have been inspired by classic cocktails and showcase seasonal ingredients and trendy flavors. 

No food is served but they have a big concession machine that even stocks cans of sardines.

The Anchor Line Bar features liquor from Elk Fence Distillery, which grows their own grains, in Santa Rosa. The bar will be hosting an Elk Fence Distillery event sometime in November.

The Bar also offers Cocktail Classes on off hours – with group discounts – which would be a fun thing to do with a group of friends.

“Happy Hour every day, all the time” – who doesn’t want to hear that – with amazingly affordable wine, beer, and cocktails at prices you won’t find anywhere else. During events there are two drinks stations and two bartenders manning the bar.

The Anchor Line Bar was named as having one of “Best Drag Shows in OC,” and they will be bringing first class performers back on occasion. 

Nightly highlights:

Happy Hour – Every day (now Thursday-Sunday) from 4-8 p.m.

Wednesday – Will open soon, 4 p.m.-12 a.m.

Thursday – Karaoke, Open Mic Night with Peggie and Josh, 9 p.m.-12 a.m. 

Friday – Endora, a female impersonator, in her dress rehearsal from 7-10 p.m. Live Music with a “DJ Kleids” (10:30 p.m.-2 a.m.) and bartender Christopher. Dancing from 10:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. 

Saturday – “DJ Wall-E” with bartenders Dana and Christopher and dancing from 10:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. 

Sunday – “Mermaid and Mermen Magic” with Kalynn, Andy, Daniel, and Kim from 4-8 p.m., bartender Josh, combined with local fundraisers. Sunday is Fin Day weekly through September, then the first Sunday of every month through December.

Wendy has collaborated with The Mermaid Store owner Daniel Raczkowski to bring his mermaid show to The Anchor Line Bar on Sunday from 4-8 p.m. and as a coming attraction, will have a mermaid in a tank out in front to lure in passersby.

Another specialty activity – Mutt and Martinis – is held on Thursdays and Fridays from 5-6 p.m. Patrons can enjoy some libations and bring in their four-legged friends.

Behind the scenes 

Wendy has been a quiet fundraiser in support of local nonprofits – as she says, “I’m behind the scenes.” Just last month, she had an event featuring “Mermaid and Mermen Magic” for the Catsmosphere Laguna Foundation to assist the nonprofit is sustaining its mission to find forever homes for homeless and abandoned kittens.

So, stop by and take a look at the changes at The Anchor Line Bar, and if it’s a Sunday, you might even see a mermaid.

The Anchor Line Bar is located at 1460 S Coast Hwy.

For more information, go to http://anchorlinebar.com/or call (949) 494-0056.

 

