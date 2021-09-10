NewLeftHeader

few clouds

84.6°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 73  |  September 10, 2021

Dennis’ Tidbits 091021

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

September 10, 2021

Lots of weather disturbances, but not here! 

Dennis 5To put things in perspective, Laguna’s total rainfall for the entire 2020-21 season was around 4.4 inches. There were a few towns in the Northeast that picked up that much in a little over one hour from former Hurricane Ida! No pun intended but that number is hard to fathom! That’s like the entire sky unloading all at once. 

Here in Laguna, we did have one incidence where in one hour we picked up a whopping 2.85 inches in the wee hours of December 6, 1997, between the hours of 3 and 4 a.m. The NOAA dubbed that single event “a 1,000-year event” for our area. However, that amount happens rather frequently in quite a few places every year east of the Continental Divide during the warmer months. It’s due to heavy rain from stationary thunderstorms or tropical systems making landfall and then stalling out once they do so.

This year has been particularly rough as nearly every tropical system so far has made landfall somewhere here in the U.S., with the exception of current Category 3 Hurricane Larry. He is way out in the Atlantic terrorizing tiny land mass Bermuda, and he’s setting his sights on Nova Scotia and parts of Newfoundland this weekend.

Here on Thursday morning, we have a new tropical disturbance trying to get its act together way down there ESE of the Yucatan Peninsula. Its predicted course over the next five days puts it in the southern Gulf of Mexico and eventually coastal Texas or somewhere thereabouts – with at least a 70 percent chance of further intensification as of Thursday morning. Remember, water temps in the Gulf are super warm, near 90 degrees in some spots, with minimal upper-level shear winds in that general vicinity. Conditions are ripe, so folks in the Gulf States are really squirming big time. The ground is beyond saturated throughout those places so that even an additional inch at this point would spell disaster.

If things aren’t bad enough, there are two new tropical waves moving to the west out to sea off the coast of West Africa with a better than 60 percent chance of further development over the next five days or so. They will be assigned the names Nicholas and Odette, which put the 2021 season at an even pace with last year’s record output. Now we have tropical storm Mindy with winds of 45 mph and flooding rains about to make landfall in the Florida Panhandle. It will then continue moving to the NE, crossing Northern Florida and popping out off the coast of South Carolina – possibly regaining intensity once she hits the open waters of the Atlantic. Now we’re at the peak of the 2021 season and will remain so until early October, so this bad movie is far from being over. I think I’d be moving someplace a lot mellower at this point! That’s why we live here!

Have a great weekend and we’ll get together again next Tuesday, ALOHA!

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.