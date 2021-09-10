NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 73  |  September 10, 2021

Boards & Brunch: Sunset Stand Up Paddle 091021

Boards & Brunch: Sunset Stand Up Paddle will hold event supporting PMMC on Sunday

On Sunday, Sept 12, Sunset Stand Up Paddle will present a morning of community paddling, mouthwatering brunch, and ocean-inspired prizes to support local ocean friends and the Pacific Marine Mammal Center.

Participants will launch from Diver’s Cove and paddle from 8-10 a.m. Once back on land, paddlers can walk or drive to Harley Laguna Beach downtown for an 11 a.m. brunch reservation. Twenty dollars of every reservation will be donated to PMMC.

Alternatively, people are welcome to participate only in the giveaway and brunch. For each $10 donation, names will be entered for a chance to win some exciting prizes: local oceanfront stays, rad beach swag, and certificates from local eateries!

Boards and clouds

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Join in to support PMMC 

The cost is $20 for brunch and the giveaway only; $40 to include paddle (if you bring your own gear); and $60 with paddle gear included. Gear-included spots are limited so don’t delay.

Pricing includes the two-hour paddle (other ocean vessels welcome), brunch with a mimosa, and the PMMC donation.

Please note, this is a community paddle out and not an “instruction-based event.” All paddlers are required to have previous paddleboard/ocean experience.

Supporting businesses include Harley Laguna Beach; Sunset Stand Up Paddle; Soul Project; PMMC; Zinc Café; Docent Brewing; Infinity; Kind Humans; Laguna Beach Beer Company; Heritage BBQ; Rasta Taco; Bear Flag Fish Company; Greg Thorne Jewelry; Bear Coast; Hinterland; Empire; Cody Nicely Glass; Surf Durt; CA Sports (Costa Azul); Victoria Skimboards; Backward Prints; Laguna Riviera; Slow tide; Baja By Horse; Laguna Coffee Company; Craft House; The Point; Susan Pullman Brooks; Lux; Seahorse at Pearl St General; and local artists Lynn Wiederman and Robert Jones.

Boards and breakfast

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Brunch at Harley Laguna Beach

Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to reserve your spot and to enter for the prize opportunities, just text “Sealion12” to 71777.

 

