 Volume 13, Issue 73  |  September 10, 2021

Former LBUSD superintendent Sherine Smith announces run for OC Board of Education

Dr. Sherine Smith announced the launch of her campaign for the Orange County Board of Education District 5 seat, representing most of South Orange County. 

“I’m excited to kick off my campaign for the Orange County Board of Education and I am humbled by the early support I have received from friends and colleagues across the county. I am running to represent my neighbors in District 5 because we need a leader who will put kids first, ensure fiscal accountability, support local schools and districts, and make Orange County a gold standard for public education.” 

Smith served as superintendent of Laguna Beach Unified School District for six years and was recognized as Orange County Superintendent of the Year in 2016. She previously had served as the Deputy Superintendent of Education in Capistrano Unified School District, as well as principal of Capistrano Valley High School and Aliso Viejo Middle School. 

A resident of Orange County for 35 years, Smith earned a doctorate in educational leadership at USC and a masters at Pepperdine University. She earned her history degree and teaching credential at California State University, Chico. 

Smith opens her campaign with key endorsements from highly regarded education and community leaders from across South Orange County, including Orange County Board of Education member Beckie Gomez; Capistrano Unified Board Vice President Krista Castellanos and board members Pamela Braunstein and Amy Hanacek; Laguna Beach Unified Board President Carol Normandin; and Saddleback Valley Unified Board President Suzie Swartz. She is also endorsed by former superintendents Dr. Joe Farley, Dr. George Giokaris, Beverly Hempstead, Dr. Chuck Hinman, Kathy Kessler, Dr. Suzette Lovely, and Dr. Fred Navarro.

In addition, former Aliso Niguel High School Principal Deni Christensen, San Juan Hills High School Principal Tom Ressler, and Tesoro High School Principal Dan Burch have added their enthusiastic support to Smith’s campaign. 

“As a member of the Orange County Board of Education, I will be a champion for kids and will work to make Orange County public schools shining examples of high-quality education. As a former teacher, principal, and superintendent, I have a successful track record of working collaboratively with teachers, parents, and community members to find solutions that best serve our schools. I pledge to carry on this work on the Orange County Board of Education.” 

For more information, visit www.votesherine.com.

 

