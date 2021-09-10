NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 73  |  September 10, 2021

The Ranch offers room package 091021

The Ranch offers room package in support of Ocean Institute’s Maritime Festival

This weekend (September 10-12), the Ocean Institute is hosting its 37th annual Maritime Festival to celebrate Orange County’s abundant marine ecosystem and rich maritime history. 

The festival takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Dana Point Harbor, with special events including historic ship tours, shark and intertidal touch tanks, scavenger hunts, live music, food trucks, and more. 

The Ranch offers room package to support Maritime Festival 

An active participant in its local community, The Ranch at Laguna Beach is providing a special Maritime Festival room package to support the Ocean Institute and honor the festival on its quest to spread awareness of maritime history and the importance of marine science. 

The Maritime Festival room package includes the following: 

--Sea-themed smoothie for kids to immerse in the weekend’s marine-filled festivities. 

--Boozy-pirate punch for adults to get in character.

--Breakfast credit at oceanfront, Surfrider Foundation-certified restaurant Lost Pier Café ($30/person).

The Ocean Institute is a community-based nonprofit organization that offers in-depth marine science, maritime history, and experiential education programs. The longstanding organization encompasses hands-on exhibits, science labs, and an aquarium of 1,100 live specimens of local marine life for research purposes and ocean conservation efforts. 

Guests interested in booking room accommodations can visit www.ranchlb.com and use promo code “Maritime” at checkout. 

For more information, contact (949) 499-2271or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

