Baseline COVID testing for students fails to find a majority on LBUSD board, no testing plan approved

By SARA HALL

A split Laguna Beach Unified School District Board of Education denied two different proposals related to baseline testing students and, with no other alternative suggested, moved on without a testing plan at all.

The board discussed the item on Thursday (September 9) after a majority of the board favored gathering more information on baseline COVID-19 testing during a special meeting last week. It was meant to provide better insight into making a decision regarding possibly testing students more regularly.

A baseline would provide a starting point as to where the district is at currently, in terms of the number of positive COVID cases, explained LBUSD Superintendent Jason Viloria. The data is definitely a “point in time” because it can change so quickly, he added.

In his presentation this week, Viloria shared guidance from the CDC and the state Department of Health regarding COVID-19 testing, other prevention strategies, and explained several options for the board to consider regarding testing.

“It’s a challenging situation for us to make a determination in many ways simply because we don’t know what the future holds,” Viloria said. “But on a positive, and I think we should all celebrate the positives…we continue to see numbers declining here locally.”

It really boils down to the board’s decision, which could be a blend of options, Viloria said.

Although the board, split on the issue with both proposed motions failing to find a majority, ultimately made no decision on any of the options presented.

Schools may consider multiple screening testing strategies, like testing a random sample of at least 10 percent of students who are not fully vaccinated or conducting pooled testing of cohorts.

Potential options include: Mandating all students or specific groups be tested one time for COVID-19; consider testing students for COVID-19 with parent consent, using a saliva test kit and outside provider; or maintain the current status quo of making test kits available to all families who wish to use them as needed, with no required testing.

What other school districts are doing really runs the gamut, Viloria said, but most focus on local control.

There could be pre-entry testing once before school begins, as well as consideration after school breaks, and/or an adaptive approach with weekly, every two weeks, or monthly testing, adapting if school or community case rates shift.

Schools could consider implementing this once at the start of the school year and then every other week or monthly thereafter, and if rates increase, could consider increasing the frequency or the percent of people tested, Viloria noted as one of the CDPH strategies.

In describing when screening testing would be most valuable, according to the CDC, Viloria explained that in K-12 schools screening testing can help promptly identify and isolate cases, quarantine those who may have been exposed to COVID-19 and are not full vaccinated, and identify clusters to reduce the risk to in-person education.

Screening testing may be most valuable in areas with substantial or high community transmission levels, in areas with low vaccination coverage, and in schools where other prevention strategies are not implemented, Viloria explained.

With current case rates at 16 per 100,000, according to the CDC guidance, Orange County would be considered at moderate transmission level. The most recent case rate specific to students who are not able to be vaccinated, the 4- to 9-year-olds, is 12.4 per 100,000. The 10- to 12-year-old group is 14.4 per 100,000, Viloria explained.

CDPH also recognizes that high vaccine uptake is really important to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, he said.

“This is what will help students stay in school throughout the school year,” he said.

The district recognizes that vaccinations are not being taken by everyone. While the vaccine is not yet available for students 11 years old and younger, not all of those who are eligible have decided to be vaccinated, Viloria pointed out, citing CDPH information.

Viloria reached out to several different doctors in the area, including from CHOC and a UCI doctor who was on the school task force, as well the local health care agency.

The resounding response was to look at the CDPH guidance, determine where the transmission rates are, and the local agency, in this case the school district, needs to determine what’s best on behalf of their students, Viloria said.

After asking one doctor more about case rates and recent data, he noted that the downward trajectory after most Orange County schools have been in session is a good sign.

“His word of caution was, ‘Don’t make a decision now that makes it so you can’t make a decision later, that you may need to do something different,’” Viloria said. “Any decision now should be flexible so that you can respond to any changes that need to be made by your organization at a future date.”

Considering the other mitigation factors the district is implementing, including air purification and maintaining small class sizes, and following the guidance from CDPH, a flexible plan would be best, said Board President Carol Normandin, so decisions can be made as things change.

“The baseline testing gives us a proactive stance to make decisions off of and I think it’s important not to be reactionary with COVID,” Normandin said. “It’s spreading very fast with additional variants coming.”

If they give the superintendent flexibility and have confidence that he’ll do what’s needed, and what’s needed right now is baseline testing, that will provide better understanding of what type of testing or screening they might want, if at all, she explained.

Although several board members opposed the idea of regular testing and, therefore, baseline testing as well.

“If you have a baseline that means you’re going to have something to compare that to and you’re going to start more testing and I’m not in support of that,” said board member Jan Vickers.

Board Clerk Kelly Osborne also didn’t support the baseline testing for all students.

“What’s the baseline if it’s not going to lead to weekly testing?” which she and other board members opposed. “And I don’t agree with having more flexibility for implementation. I think this is a very delicate topic, testing students weekly. It could have impact on instructional minutes. We have guidance from CDPH, the guiding principle is to keep kids in school and maximize instructional time. So, unless it’s the take home kits, I don’t support testing that takes away from teachers’ time with their students right now, it’s so critical to me.”

But having students in quarantine takes them away from school as well, Normandin pointed out. There were 42 out at the time of the meeting because someone came to school with COVID and they didn’t know it, she said.

They may not miss time though, Osborne countered; there are smarter, modified testing rules that allows students to stay in school if the student is vaccinated or even unvaccinated.

“As long as it was a school exposure they could still test and stay in school,” Osborne said. “It doesn’t mean that kids are going to be out more. There’s a way for them to stay in school with smart testing. Which again, is not the board item under consideration, but I do think there could be other changes that could be made that would be smarter testing than this.”

Immediately after board member Jim Kelly made the motion to approve baseline testing for all students (which Normandin seconded), Osborne followed up with a proposed amendment to the motion to test all students at home and require negative results before they return to campus on November 29 and January 4, 2022 (after the Thanksgiving and winter breaks).

Osborne’s suggested amendment is based on her own research from CDC and CDPH and the three things they recommend considering: Level of community transmission, which is currently moderate, and Osborne expects to go up in the winter months; vaccine coverage, which is now considered high and improving in Laguna Beach; and whether COVID trends are increasing or decreasing, which are trending downward.

“So, I don’t think a baseline testing right now is in order,” Osborne said. “But I am in support of a baseline testing, or maybe we can just strike ‘baseline’ as a testing that’s mandatory for students to re-enter campus after the Thanksgiving and the winter holidays.”

But if students need negative test results before coming on campus and it takes a few days to get results back students could miss some school before being allowed to return, Vickers pointed out.

Ultimately, Osborne was the only board member to vote for the amended motion, so it failed to pass.

COVID-19 is fluid, and a number of the new cases are in children, Kelly pointed out, explaining why he voted against the amended motion.

“I would like us to have a baseline now to see what’s going on,” Kelly said.

He has confidence in the administration and would prefer they stay as flexible as possible, so the administration can adapt as needed. The priority should be keeping the kids healthy, Kelly said.

The original motion for a baseline testing of all students also failed to find a majority with only Normandin and Kelly, as well as a student board member, voting in support.

LBUSD student board member Natalie Sutton, who voted yes on both motions, said it could cause a commotion at school if some students are getting tested and others aren’t.

It makes some students a bit nervous that some of their peers are anti-mask or don’t believe in the vaccine, she said. They want to feel safe at school but knowing some kids won’t be testing if it’s optional is worrisome.

“The students who are worried about their safety and are worried about getting infected, they have to worry that the students who don’t want to get tested…are going to come back and could potentially infect them,” Sutton said.

If it was mandatory and everyone would be tested that would be fair, she added. While some may not volunteer for regular testing, Sutton guessed that the majority would.

“So no students would have to go to school feeling unsafe just because a student was very against even the cultural things…and social things that go along with getting tested,” Sutton said. “They could just be scared that those students who don’t believe in any of this and super against this, which they do very clearly demonstrate at school, they’re scared that those students will infect them because they don’t want to get tested.”

Although no other alternative motion was made, there was discussion about a few other ideas.

Some board members suggested creating an opt-in program that would send test kits home with students for families that wanted them, instead of just offering them for pick-up, which can be challenging for some parents.

Several board members supported increasing outreach about volunteer testing and encouraging families to test after traveling or being around large groups.

“This is not a Pollyanna approach. But I really feel that I would like to see us focus most heavily on providing information, education to parents about the importance of testing and the importance of what the numbers are for kids with this variant,” Vickers said. “Although now it’s going down, there are other variants that are going to come.”

She’s not comfortable mandating it for all students, Vickers added. Parents have the well-being of their child at heart.

“If they have enough information of what they need to do to protect that student, their child, they will do that,” she said. “And if we provide the kits, and again I’m not trying to be Pollyanna and think that everybody is going to jump up and do the right thing, but…I just have confidence that they will.”

Only a few public speakers commented on the item and only one definitively for or against baseline testing.

Wyatt Peabody said he’s spent the past 18 months managing COVID cases in Texas.

“I’ve seen first-hand what it does to people and families and communities,” he said, “and it’s not pleasant.”

While it’s admittedly an emotionally charged issue, in order to keep their kids safe and in school, baseline testing is the next logical step, he said.

Not taking a side in support or opposed to baseline testing, speaker Sheri Morgan noted that there are a lot of different ways to manage the virus, and this is putting the cart before the horse by prioritizing fear over the needs of the students.

She also had concerns about quarantined students not having access to the same educational resources.

The last public speaker, Colleen Connelly, pointed out that there were 44 people in quarantine with COVID last week in the Laguna Beach Unified School District. By Thursday, there were 23. So, it hasn’t spread, she noted. It was likely people coming back from vacation in the days prior to school starting.