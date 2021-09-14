NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 74  |  September 14, 2021

Laguna Beach Business Club presents 091421

Laguna Beach Business Club presents Cottie Petrie-Norris as speaker on Thursday

The Laguna Beach Business Club is proud to present Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris as its guest speaker this month, on Thursday, Sept 16. The LBBC holds a breakfast meeting the third Thursday of each month starting at 7:30 a.m., hosting speakers that discuss topics valuable to achieving success in your personal and professional lives. 

Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris represents California’s 74th Assembly District – Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Laguna Woods, Newport Beach, and portions of Irvine and Huntington Beach.

Laguna Beach Cottie Petrie Norris

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

CA Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris

Cottie Petrie-Norris is a businesswoman and community leader who was elected to the State Assembly in 2018. In her first term, she has secured millions of dollars in funding for projects in our district and introduced important legislation to combat sea level rise, improve services for veterans, and help small businesses.

Cottie serves as Chair of the Assembly’s Accountability and Administrative Review Committee and as Chair of the Select Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship. She also serves on the Assembly’s committees for Banking and Finance; Revenue and Taxation; Jobs, Economic Development and the Economy; and Veterans Affairs.

Cottie grew up in San Diego County and is a graduate of Yale University. Prior to being elected to the Assembly, Cottie had a successful career in finance and technology. She has helped build businesses and lead teams at Fortune 500 corporations, small companies, and start-ups. Cottie lives in Laguna Beach with her husband, Colin, their two sons Dylan and Hayden, and their rescue dog Flounder.

The LBBC is a group of local business professionals and entrepreneurs. The group meets monthly to discuss current events, business opportunities, and share insights within the context of our community and our lives. The LBBC’s goal is to build and maintain relationships with local professionals and businesses that they are proud to recommend to clients and friends. 

Club meetings begin with a buffet breakfast and brief networking roundtable.  The September 16 meeting will be hosted at [seven-degrees] at 891 Laguna Canyon Rd. Non-members are welcome. The non-member guest fee is $30, payable in cash or check (payable to the Laguna Beach Business Club) the day of the meeting. 

For more information about the LBBC or to register to attend a meeting, visit lagunabeachbusinessclub.com or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

