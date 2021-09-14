NewLeftHeader

clear sky

76.4°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 74  |  September 14, 2021

Where’s Maggi Answer 091421

Where’s Maggi – the answers!

Maggi doesn’t know who uses this for exercise but plenty of our readers knew where to find it. First with the correct answer was Kimberly Leeds, followed by Mark Porterfield, Niloo Neshat, James Bishop, Laurie Kirkland, Louise Thornton, Ingrid Cebula, Jane Swintek, Claudia Redfern, Nancy Wade, David Murray, and Van Stephens (he tells us his granddaughter is an expert on these!).

Thanks, everyone, for playing along. 

Check in on Friday for a new photo challenge.

Where's Maggi 9 14 21

Click on photo for a larger image

Get your exercise on at Moulton Meadows Park

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.