NewLeftHeader

clear sky

76.1°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 74  |  September 14, 2021

Semper Memento – Always Remember 091421

Semper Memento – Always Remember

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Semper Memento Dubin

Click on photo for a larger image

Twentieth Anniversary of September 11 – honoring the victims at Monument Point, the location of “Semper Memento.” Laguna Beach Police Chief Jeff Calvert (on left) and artist Jorg Dubin who created the sculpture. 

Semper Memento sculpture

Click on photo for a larger image

“Semper Memento” was installed on the 10th anniversary of September 11.

The base is shaped like the Pentagon, the internal planter represents the field in Pennsylvania (and contains dirt from the field), and the upper portion is composed of two beams from the World Trade Center. 

Semper Memento Hill

Click on photo for a larger image

Laguna Beach Fire Captain Andrew Hill was instrumental in obtaining the beams from the Port Authority of New Jersey and New York

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.