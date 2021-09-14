NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 74  |  September 14, 2021

Chris Thile announced as Artistic Director of 20th Anniversary Laguna Beach Music Festival

The Philharmonic Society of Orange County and Laguna Beach Live! are pleased to announce that four-time Grammy Award-winning mandolinist, singer, and songwriter Chris Thile will serve as Artistic Director for the 20th Laguna Beach Music Festival, a weeklong series of concerts and outreach opportunities taking place March 28-April 3, 2022, at Laguna Playhouse and throughout the local community.

Described by NPR as a “genre-defying musical genius,” Chris Thile is one of today’s great musical innovators as he continuously crosses from classical to rock to jazz and bluegrass, creating a distinctly American canon and unique musical experience for audiences around the globe. A Southern California native, Thile first found fame with the roots-music trio Nickel Creek, and soon after, helped found the American band Punch Brothers, which fused the sounds of traditional bluegrass with the techniques of jazz and classical music. As a soloist and chamber musician, Thile stretches the boundaries of his mandolin repertoire, collaborating with artists across all genres. 

Now, he performs across the world in the most reputable concert halls as a soloist and chamber musician, collaborating with artists such as Yo-Yo Ma, Edgar Meyer, Béla Fleck, and many others. For the past four years, Thile also served as host for public radio favorite Live from Here with Chris Thile (formerly Garrison Keillor’s A Prairie Home Companion), where he showcased his composition skills by writing one new song a week.

“Chris Thile’s eclectic and adventurous spirit makes him a perfect fit alongside the exceptional lineup of artistic directors who have brought twenty years’ worth of groundbreaking performances and programming to Laguna Beach,” remarks Philharmonic Society President and Artistic Director Tommy Phillips. “We couldn’t be more excited to feature such an imaginative and innovative artist at the helm of our 2022 festival.”

“The Laguna Beach Music Festival is a true gem in our town and in the larger music world beyond,” says Lucinda Prewitt, president of Laguna Beach Live!, “and we are delighted to be able to collaborate with the Philharmonic Society of Orange County to bring such an extraordinary talent as Chris Thile to headline our 20th anniversary.”

Over the past two decades, the Laguna Beach Music Festival has served as a hallmark musical event for Southern California. Pushing the boundaries of chamber music with exceptional, one-of-a-kind programming, the festival features a new artistic director and special guest artists each year in a uniquely curated series of concerts and outreach events. 

Past festival artistic directors have included Grammy-winning violinist Joshua Bell, the innovative and eclectic Los Angeles Guitar Quartet, star violinist and social media sensation Ray Chen, tenor Nicholas Phan, Van Cliburn International Piano Competition Silver Medalist Joyce Yang, pianist and composer Conrad Tao, the late cellist Lynn Harrell, composer Paul Chihara, and many others. 

Each program showcases a myriad of classical and contemporary works, with many performances crossing genres and exploring the relationship between music and other forms of art. Beyond the concerts, the festival also features community events, including meet-and-greets, intimate salon performances, open rehearsals, and educational engagements with local students.

Founded in 1954 as Orange County’s first music organization, the Philharmonic Society of Orange County presents national and international performances of the highest quality and provides dynamic and innovative music education programs for individuals of all ages to enhance the lives of Orange County audiences through music.

 Laguna Beach Live!, founded in 2001, is a nonprofit organization that strives to increase the awareness of and participation in diverse musical experiences through the presentation of high quality live musical performances that are accessible, affordable, intimate and in our community. 

From Jazz Wednesdays, a cabaret series in summer and winter, Live! at the Museum, monthly chamber music concerts, and Live! Music Insights, education programs for adults, to the annual Bluegrass Festival and distinctive classical multi-day Music Festival co-presented with the Philharmonic Society, and special concerts of Gospel, Blues, Big Band, and Pop, Laguna Beach Live! presents over 34 performances year-round plus free outreach programs to our youth and seniors.

For more information about Laguna Beach Live!, go to www.lagunabeachlive.org.

 

