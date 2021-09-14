NewLeftHeader

clear sky

76.1°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 74  |  September 14, 2021

Laguna Beach Troop 35 celebrates 091421

Laguna Beach Troop 35 celebrates four new Eagle Scouts

Four new Eagle Scouts – Zachary Chestelson, Vincent Ewing, Jared Hammett, and Elliott Leeds – were just welcomed to Laguna Beach Troop 35. Some of the boys were honored in front of many of their fellow scouts, family, and friends at the Laguna Beach Troop 35 Eagle Court of Honor on Sunday, Sept 12 at the Laguna Presbyterian Church. 

The boys earned their Eagle Rank earlier in the year during the pandemic and the Troop was delighted to be able to celebrate their accomplishments last weekend. 

Many scouts in attendance were Eagle Scouts themselves and stood to recite the Eagle Scout Pledge and Eagle Scout Challenge, which charges them to live the scouting way of honor, respect, and integrity. Among the scouts in attendance were some of the newest scouts in Troop 35, including many members of Troop 35’s new Girl Troop. 

On the road to Eagle Scout, the boys learned and lived by the Scout Law to the best of their ability by achieving ranks of Scouting: Scout, Tenderfoot, 2nd Class Scout, 1st Class Scout, Star, Life, and finally Eagle Scout – “A Scout is trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean, and reverent.”

Laguna Beach Troop group

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

(L-R) Elliott Leeds, Jared Hammett, and Zachary Chestelson (not pictured – Vincent Ewing)

They also, to the best of their ability, lived by the Scout Oath: 

“On my honor, I will do my best, to do my duty, to God and my country, and to obey the Scout Law, to help other people at all times, to keep myself physically strong, mentally awake, and morally straight.”

Scouts must demonstrate proficiency in outdoor skills, service, citizenship, and leadership at multiple levels before achieving the Eagle Scout rank; fewer than four percent of Boy Scouts achieved this hard to earn rank in 2020. Each of the young men needed to complete a final project to earn the Prestigious Award of Eagle Rank. 

Vincent Ewing created a nature-based program and interpretive materials for the public to enjoy at the Nix Nature Center in Laguna Coast Wilderness Park with the guidance of Park Interpretive Specialist Laura Cohen.

Zachary Chestelson’s Eagle Project was refurbishing the Presbyterian preschool playground. This included proposing, planning, and leading scouts in constructing, painting, and repairing several supply cabinets and cubbies on the playground and sand cleansing. 

Jared Hammett built a 8 ’x 2’ x 6’percussion storage unit for the Laguna Beach High School Band and Drum Line. The unit includes two carpet-covered shelves to place six snare drums and four bass drums, four hooks to hang marching harnesses, and space below to store a marimba. 

Elliott Leeds’ Eagle Project was to make 15 durable, collapsible music stands for the Laguna Beach Jazz Band, for student musicians of Laguna Beach High School and Thurston Middle School. 

For more information about Scouting ages 11-18, go to https://lagunabeach35.mytroop.us.

For Cub information about Cub Scouting Ages five and up, go to https://lagunabeach35.mypack.us.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.