 Volume 13, Issue 74  |  September 14, 2021

Surf & Sand Resort will host free vaccine clinic 091421

Surf & Sand Resort will host free vaccine clinic with OC Health Care Agency on September 24

Surf & Sand Resort will host a free vaccine clinic on Friday, Sept 24 from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Sand Castle Ballroom. The clinic will offer both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. 

Throughout the day, attendees can also enjoy tasty treats from the Ruby’s Diner Food Truck for purchase.

While doses will be reserved for those who pre-register for the clinic, walk-ins are also welcome. For more information, call (760) 576-6489.

Surf & Sand Resort is located at 1555 S Coast Hwy.

 

