2021 Laguna Bluebelt Photo Contest captures ocean’s magic

The Annual Laguna Bluebelt Photo Contest celebrates its 10th year of attracting top professionals and emerging amateur photographers who capture the magic of our oceans. This year’s contest is dedicated to Laguna’s many businesses supporting restoration of local sea life. The contest is accepting entries now through September 22. Contest prizes will include cash awards for top winners.

“In previous years, Laguna’s business community has stepped up with valuable prizes for our Photo Contest winners. We appreciate the COVID pandemic has been a financial burden for these same businesses, so this year we are offering cash prizes for the winners to spend in support of our local business community,” said Charlotte Masarik, a contest organizer. Cash prizes will also help photographers struggling with the economic impacts of COVID.

Last year, Stu News Laguna and professional photographer Mary Hurlbut earned a professional honorable mention in the contest with “Splash”

Jinger Wallace, a Photo Contest co-founder, adds, “The Annual Laguna Bluebelt Photo Contest has been enormously successful in showcasing the many ways we enjoy and support Laguna’s State Marine Protected Areas (MPAs). Many of our contest winners have gone on to create professional exhibits online or among dynamic public settings like the Orange County Airport Terminal. Marketplaces, offices, and even elected representatives proudly display the images captured along the coast or underwater by our many talented photographers.”

Laguna Bluebelt Photo Contest 2021 judges include Mitch Ridder, Patsee Ober, and Cliff Wassmann.

To see previous Bluebelt Photo Contest Winners, visit www.lagunabluebelt.org.

Crystal Cove State Park

Crystal Cove State Park is welcoming visitors with their August program of events. For more information, visit

www.crystalcovestatepark.org

Join Crystal Cove as they celebrate California Coastal Cleanup Day on Saturday, September 18 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Volunteers are needed to clean the 3.5 miles of coastline. The parking fee is waived for those entering the park between 8:30-11:30 a.m. who are planning to join the volunteer event. Show up with your waiver form, filled reusable water bottle, sunscreen, closed-toed shoes, hat, and comfortable clothes. Please join the Park’s efforts by participating in the “bring your own” philosophy by bringing your own grocery/retail plastic bags (for reuse), bucket, garden trowel (with fingers for scraping the sand or even cat litter strainers), and/or a reusable water bottle to make this event as zero waste as possible. Meet at Pelican Point lot #3 or Reef Point. To register, go here. For more information, email Alex.Anderson@parks.ca.gov or go to www.crystalcovestatepark.org.

Explore the huge variety of seaweeds on a guided Seaweeds & Sea Creatures Beach Walk on Sunday, September 19 at 1 p.m. Discover the countless species of marine algae – green, red, and brown – which are found on the beach at Crystal Cove State Park. Learn about the biology, ecology, and even human uses of seaweeds. Meet at Pelican Point parking lot #2 near the boardwalk (PCH coastward at Newport Coast, right at kiosk to the first lot). Day-use fee: $15. The fall equinox marks the end of summer and beginning of fall, when the days and nights are equal length.

Celebrate the season on a guided Autumnal Equinox Sunset Hike at Crystal Cove State Park on Wednesday, September 22 from 6-7 p.m. Join a park naturalist on this moderate uphill one-hour hike. Meet at the Berns Amphitheater (PCH inland at School-State Park stoplight, follow signs towards the campground). Wear sturdy shoes, bring water, and dress in layers.

Day-use fee: $5/per hour.

Fall migration is an exciting time for birds. With migrants on the move, Crystal Cove State Park is a great spot to identify new species as well as see our resident avian friends. Come join a park naturalist for this walk in the backcountry and along the shoreline on Saturday, September 25 at 8 a.m. Meet at the Berns Amphitheatre (PCH inland at School-State Park stoplight, follow signs towards the campground). Day-use fee: $15.

Hortense Miller Garden renovation of 1958 Gazebo complete and volunteers needed

The Hortense Miller Gazebo was built in 1958, including the decorative panels designed by Hortense Miller while she was studying at the Art Institute of Chicago. The pattern of the Gazebo is replicated from the main entryway design carrying the post and beam mid-century modern style of architecture. Knowlton Fernald, the architect, worked closely with Hortense to fulfill her wishes for a home that provided space for her gardens and artwork. The renovation project began in 2019 when the retaining wall behind the Gazebo needed to be redone and resulted in a total refurbishment of the Gazebo itself.

Visitors enter the Gazebo Garden through a bamboo gate stepping on slices of palm trunks next to some umbrella sedge, nandina “Heavenly Bamboo,” Japanese crested iris, liriope, and mondo grass. The Gazebo, poised on the breast of a zoysia grass hill (Korean grass), dominates this patio. This sheltered setting is ideal for many flowering plants, shrubs, and vines. The effect of the house and adjacent banks, where mature trees such as the Eastern sycamore, a flowering locust, a juniper, and a jacaranda stand, provides shade and shelter as well as an extended blooming period for the white “Alaska” azaleas and hybrid camellias at the foot of the Gazebo hill. The ocean view is spectacular over Laguna as the breeze cools the day.

Mural and wisteria

A hidden Laguna treasure needs help

Unlike Laguna’s art festivals, theatre, and art museum, the iconic mid-century modern home and 2.5-acre wild, hillside gardens of the late Hortense Miller aren’t visible, or even accessible, to most Laguna locals or visitors without a reservation. But, according to Diane Lannon, the president of the Friends of the Hortense Miller Garden, the nonprofit organization responsible for the care and upkeep of the estate, most visitors fall in love at first sight with the house, the furniture, the artwork, and the grounds that all once belonged to one of Laguna’s legendary figures. And as the Hortense Miller Garden property attracts more visitors, its upkeep and special events need more help.

“We are actively seeking experienced volunteers to head several specific efforts,” said Lannon. “Our last Open House attracted over 280 visitors in 2019. We have a wonderful and dedicated group of volunteers, but with interest in mid-century modern architecture, native gardening, and crafts renaissance booming, we really need more help, particularly anyone with experience in planning and managing special events for other nonprofits, website expertise, or social media/marketing.” In addition to the organization’s Open House, the group also hosts art workshops, exhibitions of local artists, and meditation retreats as well as weekly house and garden tours of the property.

Ocean view

The current special exhibit in the Aviary Gallery explores the history of the Friends of the Hortense Miller Garden, from its earliest beginnings in 1977 as a group of volunteers dedicated to fulfilling Hortense’s desire to make the Garden a perpetual refuge for both wild things and for people as a public garden. The obstacles for the Garden to become public were challenging but with hard work it became official in October 1979. Nature also challenged the commitment of the Friends when the December 1979 Boat Canyon Fire raged through the Garden, taking with it much of the work they had done.

Led by Ginny Worthington, the volunteers sprang into action immediately, taking cues from Hortense’s attitude of respect toward the fire. The Garden grew back in abundance, as the fire had released dormant poppy fields and other native plants. Much of the research for the exhibit was done with great curiosity and enthusiasm by Barbara Deubert; without her commitment this exhibit would not have happened. Working with Barbara was Kristy Melita, who continued the project and received original slides, photos, and artwork from the estate of Ginny Worthington. These items were incorporated into the exhibit with the help of Michele Leighton and Cheryl Michelon.

Path at Hortense Miller Gardens

A native of St. Louis, Hortense moved to Laguna Beach in 1953 and died in 2008 just shy of her 100th birthday. A lifelong writer, ferocious gardener, and talented craftsperson, she was straightforward, unpretentious, and feisty in her philosophy about gardening, politics, love, and life in general. Although the property has been owned by Laguna Beach since 1977 when Hortense bequeathed it to the City, it is managed and cared for by a volunteer Board that must annually raise funds to repair and maintain the house as well as the more than 800 species of plants and trees that fill the dozens of slope side paths.

This hidden Laguna gem features a 2.5-acre garden with over a dozen hillside trails and a pristine mid-century modern home build by Knowlton Fernald in 1958 on the slope of Boat Canyon. Tucked under towering Canary Island and Torrey Pines, planted from one-gallon saplings in 1959, there are over 1,000 plant species of which about 150 are California natives. The variety of plantings gives the garden color and texture during every season. The walls of glass offer breathtaking ocean views. The original furnishings give the home a rare authenticity, befitting a true Laguna artist.

For more information about Hortense Miller Garden volunteer opportunities, contact Diane Lannon at hortensemillerfriends@gmail.com or (949) 374-2696.

Tours of the house and 2.5-acre garden are available with reservations through the city of Laguna Beach Recreation Department at www.lagunabeachcity.net or www.hortensemillergarden.org.

Tour Victoria Falls, Southern Africa with the LB Sister Cities Association in March 2022

Ever wondered what it would be like to go on safari to view lions and elephants roaming free? View penguins up close in their natural habitat? Stay at an eco-certified game lodge with luxurious amenities?

Embark on an African experience of a lifetime with the Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association (LBSCA) on their 2nd Annual Tour of Victoria Falls and Southern Africa, taking place March 6-18, 2022.

Here’s how you will spend your memorable 13 days and 12 nights:

Three nights in Capetown, South Africa

--5-star Belmond Mount Nelson Hotel

--Tour Robben Island, Table Mountain, and Cape Point with penguins

Two nights at Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe

--5-star Victoria Falls Hotel

--Sunset cruise on Zambezi River

Victoria Falls on the Zambezi River is one of the world’s largest waterfalls with a width of 5,604 feet. It is located between the border of Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Three nights in Chobe National Park, Botswana

--5-star Chobe Game Lodge

--Three land safaris

--Three boat safaris

Embark on myriad safaris in Chobe National Park, Botswana

Two nights in Johannesburg

--Sandton Sun Hotel 5

--Tour of Johannesburg and Soweto

Two nights in Mozambique

--5-star all-inclusive Anatara Bazaruto Resort

The cost is $7,996 per person, double occupancy (international air not included) which includes a $100 donation to LBSCA. The total group size is 12 people. There are only four (4) spots left. Single supplement is $2,125.

For more information and to reserve your space, contact Ed Postal at LBSCA at (949) 228-3722 or email ed@luxetm.com.