 Volume 13, Issue 74  |  September 14, 2021

Laguna Live! welcomes The Latin Jazz Syndicate FP 091421

Laguna Live! welcomes The Latin Jazz Syndicate on September 23

Laguna Live! is looking forward to welcoming guests to hear the acclaimed Latin Jazz Syndicate on Thursday, Sept 23 at the Woman’s Club. Following the lead of other arts organizations in OC, Laguna Live! is requiring people to wear a mask and provide proof of vaccination (or negative test within 48 hours). They are also reducing seating to two-thirds, deleting intermission, and plan on having all the doors open.

World-renowned trumpeter Bijon Watson 

Led by world-renowned trumpeter Bijon Watson, The Latin Jazz Syndicate is a group of all-star musicians that have performed and recorded with the likes of Arturo Sandoval, Poncho Sanchez, Jose Rizo’s Jazz on The Latin Side All Stars, and Luis Miguel, to name a few. 

The group pays homage to America’s indigenous music Jazz while maintaining the rhythmic and harmonic authenticity required of a variety of ethnic styles. The Latin Jazz Syndicate’s unique sonic flavors, infusing Afro Cuban, Latin Soul, and World Rhythms, as well as the ensemble’s dedication to performing with unsurpassed passion and energy, combine to create an unforgettable musical experience.

To purchase tickets, visit www.lagunalive.org or call (949) 715-9713. 

Laguna Live! regrets that Adonis Puentes will not be able to perform as he lives in Canada and COVID restrictions are keeping him at home.

 

