 Volume 13, Issue 74  |  September 14, 2021

Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters FP 091421

Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters share gratitude for successful 2021 season

Laguna Beach’s longest-running art festival, the prestigious Festival of Arts Fine Art Show, and the award-winning Pageant of the Masters living picture production, successfully wrapped its 2021 season on September 3rd. The Pageant of the Masters presentation of Made in America: Trailblazing Artists and Their Stories received rave reviews and the Fine Art Show was filled with art enthusiasts every day. 

After a forced hiatus in 2020 due the pandemic, Festival organizers were uncertain how well the art show and Pageant would fare this summer when they made the decision to open its doors this past April. It was a pleasant surprise that more than 150,000 people attended the shows.

Festival of Lincoln Memorial

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Rick Graves 

Pageant recreation of Lincoln Memorial by Daniel Chester French

“As we emerge from one of the most challenging periods our organization has endured, we are humbled and grateful for the support we’ve received from our volunteers, members, artists, patrons, sponsors, and the community. We could not have done it without them,” said David Perry, Festival of Arts President.

Since opening in early July, attendees have enjoyed and purchased artwork from the 120 artists that exhibited in the 2021 Festival of Arts Fine Art Show. The open-air gallery offered a breathtaking showcase for artwork of all mediums including painting, photography, printmaking, sculpture, jewelry, and more. Despite the shorten operating hours, many Festival exhibiting artists still reported a fruitful summer of art sales. Guests also joined art tours, watched artist demonstrations, enjoyed concerts, and soaked in the creative atmosphere. 

The Pageant’s production of Made in America: Trailblazing Artists and Their Stories amazed and captivated audiences nightly with 90 minutes of “tableaux vivants” and its moving look at American history through a collection of tributes to artists who made their mark in American art. 

Forty-one famous works of art by artists such as Winslow Homer, Mary Cassatt, Norman Rockwell, John Nieto, Daniel Chester French, and others were recreated into living, breathing art. This year’s patriotic production was filled with more surprises and special effects than ever before including choreographed dance routines, singing, special lighting effects, a captivating storyline, stellar music and compositions, video projections, and even faux fireworks! The production culminated with photos of Pageant cast volunteers taken by Matthew Rolston in 2017, which was then followed by the Pageant’s traditional finale of Leonardo da Vinci’s The Last Supper. Rolston’s exhibit, Art People: The Pageant Portraits, is currently on display at Laguna Art Museum through September 19.

It took roughly 450 volunteers to present this year’s Pageant. At the season’s end, they donated roughly 60,000 hours of their time in support of the arts as cast members, makeup artists, costume and headdress assistants, runners, and refreshment servers.       

When asked what it meant to Pageant Director Diane Challis Davy to be able to bring back the Pageant after the pandemic forced its cancellation last year she shared, “It means that my Pageant colleagues returned to work – and I’m very grateful about that. The volunteers were happy to return to reconnect with their friends in the cast and Pageant audience attendance has been better than expected so that means Laguna’s Art Festival will continue into the future!”

Preparations and planning are already underway for the 2022 Festival of Arts Fine Art Show and Pageant of the Masters. The theme for next year’s Pageant will be Wonderful World. Tickets to the 2022 Pageant will go on sale to Festival of Arts members starting October 1.

For more information on how to become a member, visit www.foapom.com.

Perry concluded, “This year proved to be a celebration of the resiliency of the arts and community. These past many months have taught us, we’re all in this together; and no show survives without committed and enthusiastic support.”

For more information and to stay up to date on all things Pageant of the Masters and Festival of Arts Fine Art Show, follow the Festival on social media at @FestivalPageant and visit www.foapom.com.

 

