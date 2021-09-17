Behind the curtain with Circus Bella FP 091621

Behind the curtain with Circus Bella

By MARRIE STONE

According to Ernest Hemingway, “The circus is the only fun you can buy that is good for you.” Imagine getting all that good-for-you fun for free.

Circus Bella, a one-ring outdoor circus show, is bringing its troupe to Laguna’s Bluebird Park for two free shows on Saturday, Sept 25 (performances are scheduled for 1 and 3 p.m.). Nineteen performers – including a six-piece live band – will wow audiences with their feats of strength, grace, skill, and showmanship. A perfect family show for audiences ages one to one hundred, the crowd will be treated to clowns and contortionists, acrobats and jugglers, a hooper, a trapeze artist, and a chair stacker.

Photo by Daisy Rose Coby

Circus Bella will perform in Bluebird Park on Saturday, Sept 25 at

1 and 3 p.m.

Humorous, a wholly original show produced and directed by Circus Bella co-founder Abigail Munn, is being offered as a limited engagement. Generally available to Bay Area audiences only, for the first time – though hopefully not the last – the troupe is traveling to Laguna Beach.

“This event has been such a long time in the making,” says Cultural Arts Manager Sian Poeschl. “We started the conversation back in 2019 with the performance originally scheduled for June 6, 2020, and then rescheduled a couple more times. This will be a uniquely Laguna Beach experience, a first-time event that will be well worth the wait. I hope it becomes an annual community tradition.”

Humorous celebrates the fantastical world we can discover together through the simple act of shared wonder and lots of laughter. It also marks their first show after a challenging and tumultuous year off.

We peeked behind the scenes to uncover the origins of this incredible troupe, how these talented performers came together, and what they’ve learned along the way. Before you “step right up,” you’re invited to “sit right down” and hear the backstory behind Circus Bella and its modern twist on an ancient tradition.

In the beginning…

For Abigail Munn, Circus Bella’s co-founder and artistic director, an obsession with the circus began almost 40 years ago. Munn grew up in San Francisco, the child of parents who were steeped in the arts. Her father was a lighting designer for operas, her mother involved in art management for nonprofits.

On a whim, Munn’s parents signed her up for a Saturday class at the Pickle Family Circus when she was nine years old. Back in the 1980s, circus training was unusual, especially for kids. Aerial silks hadn’t been invented yet. Other traditions that have since fallen out of favor – like the Spanish Web and Rolla Bolla boards – were still being taught. “I learned trapeze, juggling, tightrope, rolling globe, Rolla Bolla, and stilts,” Munn says. “A different curriculum than kids learn now. Much more focused on ground skills.” Munn benefited from the instruction of Chinese acrobats, who came to the U.S. to teach at the Pickle Family Circus, elevating her skill set once again.

For Munn, the circus was love at first sight. “This is it,” she told her parents, who today call themselves “circus grandparents.” Indeed, it was. Those early days laid the foundation for a career that’s now spanned more than two decades and counting.

Photo by Daisy Rose Coby

Abigail Munn, Circus Bella’s co-founder and artistic director

Circus life before Circus Bella

After studying dance in college, Munn worked as both a dancer and trapeze artist. She began traveling the United States with the Zoppé Family Circus, a 179-year-old, one-ring tent show. In 2006, while working a series of hot and tumultuous three-day shows with David Hunt (Circus Bella’s co-founder), the two conceived of the idea of bringing a similar outdoor, single-ring circus to the Bay Area. “With the Pickle Family Circus, Make *A* Circus, and a few other one-ring shows, it was a familiar style,” Munn says. “And the weather is so good in California. An outdoor circus made sense.”

Before the circus was even off the ground, they got their first gig. Bella Winery called, saying they’d heard Munn had a circus and asking if it was true. Without an act, or even a name, Munn responded yes. She and Hunt scrambled to put a show together for one of the winery’s upcoming events. When the winery asked for promotional materials, Munn settled on the name “Circus Bella” until a better fit arrived.

Those first costumes were an eclectic mix of hand-sewn fabrics. Munn collected old relics from the San Francisco Opera. There were six members in the original troupe, who all came with their own acts. Munn borrowed a small ring curb to create a circus stage and painted a tarp. They didn’t have a curtain, but they did have a wine barrel.

That first show was rocky. Without a curtain, off-stage performers stood frozen in the visible background. And although they dropped a few clubs during the grand juggling finale, they came away from the performance with a lot of enthusiasm and the seed money necessary to get off the ground. The name “Circus Bella” stuck, and “the little circus that could” was finally born in 2008.

Photo by Daisy Rose Coby

The Circus Bella ensemble

The essential foundations for Circus Bella

Circus Bella may have lacked a curtain and a few performers in the beginning, but its original vision remains unchanged. Retaining the traditions of an old-style circus troupe while incorporating a modernized twist was essential. Munn and Hunt set the tone for the troupe with three guiding principles.

Performing inside a ring was the first key component. “We always perform in the round,” Munn says. This tradition dates to the 6th century B.C., during the Roman Empire’s Circus Maximus. Chariot races, in particular, benefited from the round. London circus performers borrowed this architectural model in the 18th century, which proved especially useful during their equestrian performances. For Munn and Hunt, the intimacy of the ring was important. Having their audience surround them, seeing the show from every angle and blending into the scene felt right.

The second requirement was that performers bring their own individualized acts to the stage, but also come together during the grand finale for an ensemble act. “Having your own circus act is very traditional,” says Munn. “Doing some ensemble work is where we cross over into a more modern approach. You’ll see that with the grand finale. Everybody in the company passes clubs. If someone can’t juggle, we’ll pass them around that person, but we always do this big ensemble juggle.”

Photo by James Watkins

Jefferson Freire shows off his juggling skills

The last ingredient – and perhaps the most essential – was live music. “For me, music is really important,” says Munn. “Maybe that’s my opera background. My mom also managed a new music ensemble when I was a kid, so live music was important for me. We’ve always had a live band.”

Strike up the band

There’s a famous saying within Circus Bella: “Be brave, be safe, be funny, be better than the band.” For Munn, a live band was essential for Circus Bella to function.

Composer Rob Reich has been with Circus Bella since its inception, creating all original musical scores for the shows. “By providing live accompaniment to the circus acts, we are engaging in dialogue with the performers in real time, and that communication helps clear the way for a greater connection with the audience,” says Reich on the website’s blog. “My job as musical director is to keep a constant empathetic eye on the performers, the musicians, and the audience; and provide a musical frame that will encourage everyone to shine.”

Photo by Ron Scherl

Rob Reich, Circus Bella’s bandleader, composer, accordion player, keyboardist, and glockenspiel artist

The band sets the atmosphere of the show. Is the act creating suspense? Are the clowns acting silly? Is the performance elegant or risky? Music can build tension or help the audience relax. Rob says one of the biggest difficulties is knowing when to leave enough silence and space to allow for an audience’s natural reaction. “Nothing can accentuate a moment quite like a sudden silence,” he says. “Or just letting things breathe for a few moments after a particularly intense act.”

The Circus Bella All-Star Band includes Rob Reich (bandleader, accordion, keyboard, and glockenspiel), Benito Cortez (violin), Ian Carey (trumpet), Kasey Knudsen (saxophone), Michael Pinkham (percussion), and Jonathan Seiberlich (tuba).

“Playing tuba with the Circus Bella All-Star Band is one of the most fulfilling experiences in my career so far,” says Seiberlich. “The music that Rob Reich composes for us covers a wide spectrum of musical styles and sonic textures. It can be incredibly challenging and incredibly silly, with strict written scores alongside moments of complete improvisation. The whole band is constantly reacting to what’s happening on stage, feeding off the energy of the performers, and creating a wholly unique performing experience. Every year I am blown away by the talented individuals on stage, and every year I look forward to the next opportunity to perform with this incredible troupe.”

Despite whatever financial challenges live performers faced in the past year, Munn insists she’ll never perform without a live band. It was part of her original vision, and one she intends to carry into the future. “In the beginning, I would sometimes book the show without a band in order to cut costs,” says Munn. “But I don’t do it anymore. No band, no Bella. The music is half of what we are as a company. They are a character in the show. I would rather do fewer shows and do them correctly. That’s my choice.”

Photo by Daisy Rose Coby

The Circus Bella All-Star Band

Send in the clowns

Munn also puts a lot of effort and consideration into selecting her performers. Each of them comes to the circus with their own act, but personality is just as important as talent. “I’m very particular about who is invited into the show,” Munn says. “There’s a certain kind of personality that’s required to be an artist in our company. My rule is you must be nice to me at 7 a.m. That makes it easier.”

It takes a village to create a circus. Beyond the six-piece band, there are nine performers and a sizable production crew responsible for making the show happen. Performers include Garrett Allen (chair stacking), Toni Cannon (strong man), Jamie Coventry (clown), Jefferson Freire (juggling and unicycle), Dwoira Galilea (aerial hoop), Elise Hing (contortion), Natasha Kaluza (clown and hula hooper), and Calvin Kai Ku (clown).

“Clowns may be ‘third responders,’ but our job is no less important,” says Coventry. “We pour our hearts into our art in the hopes that we’ll provide lasting joy for those that spend an afternoon outside with the circus.”

Photo by Daisy Rose Coby

Circus Bella’s Clowns: Jamie Coventry, Natasha Kaluza, and Calvin Kai Ku

“The Circus Bella experience builds a real familial bond between the company members,” Galilea says. “From weeks of rehearsals and juggling, to setup and tear down, to performing the show itself, we all work together as an ensemble to create this pop-up circus in the park. We are stronger together.”

The Circus Bella production team includes Judy Finelli (juggling director and coach), Autumn Adamme (costume designer), Carlo Gentile (production director), James Touzel (sound engineer), and Jack Weinstock (ring crew).

“A lot of us have worked together for many years,” says Munn. “I love that connection between the performers when you perform together for a long time. We’re literally standing on each other’s shoulders.”

Beyond the big top: the deeper meaning of circus

Spend only a few minutes at a circus and it’s not difficult to understand its power. Behind the dazzling acts and silly clowns, there’s something more profound happening. For a suspended 60 minutes, both the audience and the performers share a moment of collective delight. They bond over communal experiences, common emotions, and moments of levity.

One occasion stood out as particularly poignant. “In Washington, the Circus Bella All-Star Band got to play music for a naturalization ceremony where roughly 20 children were becoming U.S. Citizens,” Kaluza says. “It was beautiful, funny, and poetic all at once. And it struck me that the importance of art in culture stretches deeper than we can even grasp. It’s like a tree with roots unseen far below the surface. As we roll into a park, schlepping and hoisting, building our set, placing our equipment, and hustling to create a moment of magic, I imagine that we are planting an invisible seed. A seed that will grow after we are gone, in the hearts and minds of the community, reminding all to persevere, to dance, to play, to find balance, and to lift one another up.”

Photo by James Watkins

Natasha Kaluza, Circus Bella’s clown and hula hoop artist

Finding our common humanity is something that’s foremost on Munn’s mind. Creating moments that allow communities to come together and let go of the outside world gives her a lot of satisfaction. “I try to stay out of politics because it’s so toxic,” she says. “But there’s more we can agree on as humans than disagree. Maybe we can make some progress if we just sit next to each other and enjoy something together.”

“Sharing unique events like these with our neighbors builds joy within our community,” says Laguna Beach Mayor Bob Whalen. “The circus has always been about making people laugh, which is something we all can appreciate and enjoy right now.”

It’s hard to leave a circus in a bad mood. Everything about it makes you smile. From the bright backgrounds and colorful costumes to the silly clowns and miraculous acts, the whole experience brings out the inner child regardless of your age.

“I love watching the children in the audience after the show,” says Galilea. “It’s magical to see them cartwheeling through the grass, arching back to put their feet on their heads, and seeing the world with new stars in their eyes.”

Photo by Daisy Rose Coby

Aerial hoop star Dwoira Galilea

There are few live performances that are equally satisfying for kids and adults alike. That straddle cultures, languages, and time. That cut across geographical and generational boundaries alike. “What I think is amazing about the circus is that it’s so universal,” says Munn. “A whole family can go to the show and every person in that lineup is going to find something that’s enjoyable about the experience.”

Circus Bella will perform in Bluebird Park on Saturday, Sept 25 at 1 and 3 p.m. All performances are free, though donations are appreciated. To support Circus Bella and learn more about their organization, visit www.circusbella.org.

