NewLeftHeader

clear sky

71.4°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 75  |  September 17, 2021

Dennis’ Tidbits 091721

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

September 17, 2021

The fickle science of weather

Dennis 5On this date in 1997, local ocean temps peaked at 77 degrees, the warmest of that record summer when there was an incredible run of 70-degree plus water temps that ran from April 5th all the way to November 20th thanks to the mega El Nino event of 1997-98. It’s doubtful we’ll see that record surpassed any time soon. Seventy-seven degrees is Hawaii’s normal water temp. We weren’t anywhere near that this summer with an average of only 66.2, our coolest average since 2010. We’re definitely due for an El Nino as we haven’t had one since 2015. Even that one didn’t behave like a typical El Nino outside of some 75-degree water in August of that year.

We’re coming off our third driest season on record and who knows what’s in store for the upcoming campaign, as we’re now in pretty much a neutral zone where just about anything can happen as far as rainfall is concerned. It’s a real crapshoot when it comes to predicting next season’s output. The last so-called mega El Nino where all weather agencies were calling for drenching downpours across all of California failed to materialize. The 2015-16 totals came up really short with only about 50-60 percent of seasonal normal water tallied up on June 30th of 2016. That’s the last day of California’s rainy year which is also the state’s fiscal year. It was the first time that rainfall amounts were way below normal for an El Nino event, weak or strong.

Even crazier, La Nina events historically have always been associated with very dry years. That held true until the 2017-18 La Nina when Laguna accumulated nearly 20 inches, just falling short at 19.96. The 2020-21 La Nina held true to its form, and we had our third driest season on record. You can see how hard it is to speculate on what that fickle jet stream is gonna do over the course of the winter to come. That’s the thing about the science of weather, there’s always a new surprise.

Wildfires continue to ravage the Far West but there is some relief on tap for areas of the Pacific Northwest as a strong moisture-laden low is setting its sights on that region. Beginning on Friday, there are some promising and pretty impressive rainfall amounts – when all is said and done. They predict anywhere from one up to three inches in western Oregon and western Washington – also up to a foot of snow in the Cascades above about 8,000 feet. 

However, it looks like most of California won’t be getting in on the action. Like Johnny Carson said in one of his monologues way back in 1978: “California has four seasons: fire, flood, earthquake, and drought.” Ain’t that the truth!? It seems that every year there’s one or more of those events going on out here. 

Let’s face it, there is no fire season anymore. Just pick a month! Here in 2021, we’re in the throes of two of those events: fire and drought. Does anybody think that’s going to make me move to a place like Fargo? Ain’t gonna happen. I’m here until I check out of this hotel. Like Don Henley of the Eagles sang in 1976: “You can check out…but you can never leave!”

Have a wonderful weekend here in Lotusland and stay healthy and safe, ALOHA!

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.