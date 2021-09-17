NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 75  |  September 17, 2021

Guest Column From Laguna with Love 091721

Guest Column

From Laguna with Love: Sisu and Knuckles go for a swim

Story and photos by Miranda McPhee

My friend Kathryn and I joined a small crowd of strangers gathering on Main Beach early one morning where a sense of excitement was quietly filling the air. We had come to watch two patients of the Pacific Marine Mammal Center (PMMC) being released back to the sea, a testament to the work of this extraordinary organization nominated 2021 California Nonprofit of the Year for Assembly District 74 and celebrating its 50th year of ocean and marine mammal conservation.

The invitation-only event that morning was for volunteers and sponsors. Two California sea lions, Sisu and Knuckles, were ready to go home after months of care and rehabilitation at the PMMC on Laguna Canyon Road. The marine life comes in with the ghastly array of injuries, the most common being evidence of human discard and disregard: fishing nets slicing deep into their blubber; fishhooks in their eyes and gullets; and plastic and other garbage in their stomachs. Pup after pup is malnourished, dehydrated, and injured. 

I watched as PMMC volunteers used cones, sticks, and rope to mark out a V-shape between the spot where the patients would be released and the water. A symphony of waves crashed loudly in the background as a volunteer told us about the patients. 

“This female sea lion pup weighed less than 33 pounds when she was rescued three months ago,” the volunteer shouted against the wind. The photo of both rescued pups spoke a thousand words, but were accompanied by current photos of decidedly chubby, healthy, alert-looking animals. 

Sisu and Knuckles

“You need to be absolutely silent when the sea lions are released so that all they see and hear is the sea. They are wild animals, and there must be no distractions,” she reminded us. “Don’t worry, we’ll hold up a sign telling you when to cheer!” she added.

The sea lions arrived promptly in carrying crates. A PMMC drone hovered overhead. Everything was checked, the humans stood out of the animals’ line of sight, and the crate doors were opened. We held our collective breath and dared not blink. 

As if out of a starting gate, Sisu and Knuckles shot straight out of their crates, almost tripping over their flippers in their rush to get to the water. As they headed into the oncoming waves, I thought that would be the last we would see of them. But 10 feet out, they turned, bobbing up and down, looked at each other, stared at us cheering on the shore, and looked back at each other. All we could see were sleek heads and long whiskers. I wondered what they were thinking – 

perhaps a pinniped equivalent of, What are they doing on the beach? Why don’t they come in? The water’s lovely and there’s plenty of room. It was a wonderful, emotional moment and I had morning mist in my eyes.

Sisu and Knuckles head out to sea

“Go on, off you go,” I muttered, willing them to disappear. They were supposed to vanish from sight and head out to sea to find lunch and some old friends in the deep. But instead, they split up and headed in different directions, hugging the shoreline. The PMMC staff watched and waited in case they weren’t ready to go home yet after all and needed to be retrieved. 

We all waited anxiously too, and our small crowd was filled with “Can you see still see them?” and “There, over there!” and “Is that Knuckles? No, maybe it’s a rock.” Eventually, thankfully, we could only see water, and our crowd dispersed, no doubt to share this moment with friends on Facebook.

Not every mammal is as lucky as this pair, of course, and we observers are spared much of the heartache and critical work that goes on behind the scenes. We may not be able to help them all, but one pinniped, one sponsor, and one volunteer at a time makes a big difference. I hope to see Sisu and Knuckles again, this time on Facebook in a photo taken by a drone of a big fat seal basking lazily with friends on a rock, identifiable by a tag on its flipper.

Miranda McPhee is a writer, traveler, lap swimmer, and bookworm who is curious at heart and happiest when she can see palm trees. 

Organized by the Laguna-based nonprofit Third Street Writers, “From Laguna with Love” features personal stories (anecdotes of up to 200 words and longer pieces up to 750 words) and photographs that celebrate only-in-Laguna moments and experiences, whether they’re funny, sad, insightful, or simply a reflection of daily interactions. 

If you or someone you know has a Laguna experience to share, you can submit your story or photo to https://thirdstreetwriters.submittable.com/submit for consideration. Questions? Contact Amy Dechary at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

