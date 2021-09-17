Laguna business owners and their shop dogs 091721

Laguna business owners and their shop dogs: matches made in heaven

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

A recent study found that interacting with animals can increase a person’s level of oxytocin – or the happy hormone. To most pet owners, that’s not a surprising discovery.

For local business proprietors who have shop dogs, not only does having a dog make patrons feel joyful and at home, the dogs get to socialize with out-of-town visitors and faithful regulars. This sounds like the stuff doggie daydreams are made of – and the perfect scenario for everyone concerned.

The idea for featuring shop dogs originated from meeting Utah, the Vertigo Home resident canine, who has the run of the shop and possibly just falls short of “running the shop.” His owners Chris Oswalt and Martin Ulrich would no doubt agree.

Utah, our first shop dog

We have since found that there are oodles of local business owners who take their animal companions to work – so many, in fact, that this will be an ongoing feature. So, if you have a shop dog or cat (or other animal) and would like him or her featured, please contact me at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Beasley

Beasley appears to have no idea that he is now part of one of the founding families of Laguna. Beasley recently joined Randy Boyd of Thurston Boyd Interior Design, who is a third generation Lagunan, and has been in the interior design business in town for 40 years. The Thurston family came here in 1870 from Salt Lake City to homestead. “When my mother was a little girl, she lived on a farm at the (Ranch/Ben Brown’s) golf course and rode a horse into town,” Boyd says. His brother Kelly was mayor of Laguna when he retired in 2017, and their sister lives in England.

Although he’s now living high on the hog, as the old adage goes, one-and-a-half-year-old Beasley didn’t have the best start in life. Yet one would never know from his calm and trusting demeanor. Suffering from puncture wounds in his stomach caused by a dog attack, Beasley (of undetermined heritage) was rescued from the streets of Mexico by Thrive Animal Rescue. Fortunately, he was fostered for four months by a dog trainer, so when Boyd adopted him, he was already trained.

Unfortunately, there was a bump in the road before Boyd adopted him, but it seems Beasley was destined to be in Laguna.

Beasley at his best

“Before I got him, he and his street companion Adele were adopted by someone else and then returned because Farmer (Beasley’s former name) was very protective of his friend,” says Boyd.

Boyd recently lost his dog and didn’t intend on adopting another one so soon, but fate has a way of stepping in when you least expect it.

“My 13-year-old dog passed away this past spring, and I didn’t feel I was ready for another dog,” he says. “But one of my clients who knew about Thrive Animal Rescue persuaded me to reconsider.”

Founded by Cece Bloum – the daughter of Jimmy Durante – and Georgia Spogli, Thrive Animal Rescue comes to the aid of abandoned and discarded dogs of all breeds, ages, and situations. By providing medical aid, love, and support their goal is to place them in their final forever home.

“When I brought Beasley to the office,” Boyd says, “my assistant immediately fell in love with him. Now some people just stop by to see him.”

Due to his background, one would expect him to bark when someone comes into the office, but Boyd admits that Beasley has never barked at anything, not even once.

A big help in the office

However, it was a little touch and go in the beginning. “On the second day after I brought Beasley home, I left to go to the store,” Boyd recalls. “In the short time I was gone, he escaped by jumping out an open window, and went across PCH to Main Beach. Within 10 minutes a woman had him. I hadn’t gotten a tag for him yet, but luckily he still had a tag from Thrive.”

Even though Boyd has only had Beasley four months, Beasley has already settled into a routine. When not in the shop, he sleeps wherever he wants at home – on the bed and the furniture. No place is off limits.

Beasley couldn’t have a more “I’m just happy to be here” manner. When I enter the office, he briefly says “Hi” by sniffing me and then takes his usual spot – according to Boyd – under the table on the cement, foregoing his cozy bed just a few feet away.

Boyd gestures toward the bed. “There’s his favorite toy, a hedgehog. He also loves riding in the car and his walks around the neighborhood.”

For a dog with such a rough beginning, there’s a lot to love about his new life. Beasley appears to have hit the mother lode – and he clearly deserves it.

Charlie

Eleven-year-old Charlie, a Goldendoodle, has his own customer base, according to Summer Meek, owner of Soul Project. “People just pop in to say ‘hi’ to him. He loves people and he almost never barks,” she says. “We have customers from all over. People who have vacationed here come back to see him.”

A true Laguna native, Meek went briefly to El Morro Elementary, then to Top of the World Elementary, Thurston Middle School, and Laguna Beach High School.

In 2011, she started her wholesale business – an artist driven line of shirts – upstairs in Bluebird Centre. She also has her brand in the Ritz-Carlton. “When I started the brand, it became clear that the next natural step would be to go brick and mortar. Soul Project has always been about the specialness of place.” Her most popular items are jogging sweats and sweatshirts, and she carries many unisex items that are be appropriate for all ages. “We carry unique products in addition to our own line with a focus on women-owned business and eco-friendly products.”

Charlie’s favorite thing is treats from the UPS guy

Meek moved to her present location in the HIP District in 2014, which includes a back patio for Charlie to sunbathe. Prior to the pandemic, Meek held events on the patio, but it also serves another purpose. “It doesn’t happen often, but if someone comes in who is fearful of dogs, I put Charlie out there.”

“I got him when he was eight weeks old,” Meek says. “I picked this breed because they make good therapy dogs due to their temperament, and he did a lot of training with Penny Milne.”

Experts say that well-socialized Goldendoodles love everyone they meet, and the feeling is almost always mutual. In Charlie’s case, this is definitely true.

“He loves children,” Meek says. “There used to be yoga classes held here, 20 kids at a time, and he loved it.”

It appears he mostly serves as the greeter and welcomes visitors as they come in, but Charlie also keeps some of them company. Meek says, “A lot of men come, and they sit on the couch in the back room with Charlie while their wives shop.”

Although Charlie’s personality is laid back, on occasions he has served as a watchdog. “One day a man came to the door and Charlie wouldn’t let him in. My assistant and I decided to respect that assessment, and we closed the shop and the man went on his way.”

The couch is a popular place to sit

As with most businesses, Soul Project was closed from March 19, 2020-May 2020, but the online business picked up. Meek offered curbside pickup. “I also delivered locally…and Charlie would go with me,” she says.

Besides being a people person, Charlie knows what he loves – walks in Heisler Park, sniffing everything or “getting the news out” as Meek calls it. He especially adores the treats from the UPS man and hears the truck when it pulls up. For a diversion, Meek used to give him a treat every time a package was delivered, so he’s kind of primed for those treats. “Even when the UPS guy isn’t making a delivery here, he’ll still stop and give Charlie a treat,” she says.

Charlie also likes riding in the car with the window down, and a true Lagunan, he’s fond of the beach – even though he’s not a swimmer.

In adhering to Meek’s policy of “keeping it local,” Charlie frequents The Tail Wagger dog groomer and Meeks gets his dog food from Angela at Dog Tub.

It’s Meek’s hope that in the future, the HIP District can put on another celebration with music and festivities like “Old School Days” in 2019.

You can bet that Charlie will be there to greet everyone.

Darby

Miche McClendon of Miche McClendon Jewelry brought Darby, an eight-year-old Sheltie, with her when she came from Virginia Beach five years ago. Having a jewelry designer for a mom has its perks. Darby sports a personalized silver guitar pick tag made by McClendon.

McClendon has been designing fine art jewelry for 13 years, and her studio/gallery houses a one-of-a-kind collection of rings, necklaces, earrings, and bracelets. Inspired by nature, she specializes in silver and gold. She loves ancient metal work. “In school, I drew and then I just started to play with metal. I received a BFA in metalsmithing from Old Dominion University and was voted Best Jewelry Designer in Laguna Beach Favorites this year.”

Darby makes Miche smile

“My passion is creating tiny sculptures from silver, gold, and unusual gems,” she says. “I use ancient techniques while keeping an eye on modern fashion to create designs that are new and timeless.”

She is also a plein air painter and a few of her paintings are featured in the shop.

Before moving to her current location, her studio and gallery was located at 241 Forest Ave. Her new studio/gallery next to the post office on Forest celebrated its year anniversary in August.

“It’s been a good summer,” says McClendon, “with a lot of custom work.”

While she works in the studio, Darby keeps her company and stays alert for anyone entering the space.

Darby loves to greet visitors by barking a welcome. “He follows shoppers around,” says McClendon. “Sometimes if they’re sitting on the couch, he’ll just stare at them as if he’s trying to engage and have a conversation.”

Darby is all about engaging with the customers

According to McClendon, Darby is also supportive during photo shoots. “Darby helps when I’m modeling jewelry and being photographed outside the shop,” she says. “I’ll be frowning in the pictures, and then he’ll do something goofy and run by me and make me smile – which looks much better in the photo.”

Like Charlie at Soul Project, Darby has on rare occasions had an adverse reaction to someone who walked in the shop – alerting McClendon by barking excitedly. A small but excellent watchdog.

Being located next to the post office, there is a substantial amount of foot traffic in front of the shop, which of course also warrants a bark if there’s another dog involved.

Darby is not a stay-at-home. “He goes everywhere with me,” McClendon says. “He has a bunch of buddies in town.”

McClendon used to work in her garage but now Darby is out and about socializing with people in the store and all over the city. As for the beach, she says, “He likes the water a little, he’ll bark and chase waves, but he’s afraid of the sound.”

“He recognizes the locals and friends,” she says, “and he loves walking around town. Sometimes a friend from National Geographic Gallery comes by and takes him for a walk.”

According to the American Kennel Club, “A Sheltie who is left alone all day without companionship while his people go to work is usually not a very happy little dog.”

Clearly, this is not the situation for Darby. He is almost always with his person, and his cheerful disposition is evidence of that.

Stop by and visit all these incredible shop dogs, and you might want to bring a treat.

To visit Beasley, go to: Thurston Boyd Interior Design, 1476 S Coast Hwy.

To visit Charlie, go to: Soul Project, 1516 S Coast Hwy.

To visit Darby, go to: Miche McClendon Jewelry, 384 Forest Ave.

To visit Utah, go to: Vertigo Homes, 1550 S Coast Hwy.