 Volume 13, Issue 75  |  September 17, 2021

Village Laguna announces virtual September 27 meeting topics

September’s Village Laguna general meeting will revisit the Save Laguna Summit of a couple of years ago that drew over 200 participants, except that this one will be virtual. All Laguna Beach residents are invited to participate in an interactive meeting to discuss three of Village Laguna’s most important topics: historic preservation, environment, and overdevelopment. 

The purpose is to bring a wide variety of ideas and gather information that will help us move forward as a community. Anne Caenn, President of Village Laguna, states, “Participants will assess where Laguna stands two years later and talk about our shared future.” 

The three presenters, Catherine Jurca, Bob Borthwick, and David Raber, will each give a 10-minute overview on their topic, followed by an opportunity for clarifying questions. 

Catherine Jurca is a professor of film and American literature at Caltech and has published extensively on Classical Hollywood and urban and suburban fiction. She led the effort to create the Niodara Drive Historic District in Glendale and has been active in historic preservation for a decade. 

Bob Borthwick is a landscape architect and planner who has lived in Laguna Beach since 1974. He has served on various City committees and prepared the award-winning urban design plan for the City of Avalon on Catalina Island.

David Raber, a co-founder of Laguna Residents First, has served as the Vice-Chair of the City’s Historic Preservation Task Force and has been actively involved in many civic projects. 

Participants will then transition to breakout sessions in small groups to discuss the three topics with a facilitator. Notes will be taken, and each group will report out the highlights to the meeting at large.

 The evening will end with a raffle. The prizes are gift certificates to the fabulous Nirvana Grille. No purchase is necessary, but you must be present to win.

All are welcome on Monday, Sept 27 at 6 p.m. via Zoom. Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. by or before 5 p.m. on the day of the meeting for the link. 

Village Laguna was founded in 1971. It is a nonprofit mutual-benefit community organization. Fifty years ago, in 1971, concerned citizens opposed the construction of high-rise buildings along the Laguna Beach coastline and later helped create Main Beach Park, our “Window to the Sea.”

Village Laguna’s mission statement is to preserve, enhance, and celebrate the unique village character and cultural heritage of Laguna Beach; to foster community spirit and address social needs; and to work toward restoring and protecting our ocean and coastal habitats. 

For more information about Village Laguna, visit www.villagelaguna.org.

 

