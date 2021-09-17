NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 75  |  September 17, 2021

FOA announces exclusive membership offers FP 091721

FOA announces exclusive membership offers to 2022 Pageant of the Masters

The world-famous Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach is inviting families, art enthusiasts, and entertainment lovers alike to sign up for a Festival of Arts membership for the upcoming 2022 season. 

In addition to securing early access to purchase tickets to the Pageant of the Masters for next summer, members may look forward to members-only programs, discounts, special gift packages, and much more. 

FOA announces selfie

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

FOA memberships are available now

Pageant fans can now elevate their experience at the Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters with special discounts, perks, events, and more. Not only does membership offer first access to tickets to the 2022 Pageant performance in early October before they go on sale to the public, membership also grants unlimited entry to the fine art show, special events, and music performances all summer long. 

Other membership perks include:

--Bring a guest for a behind-the-scenes peek of the Pageant during Membership Day

--Receive an invitation to the Festival of Arts Annual Meeting

--Save big with discounts on Festival of Arts merchandise

--Stay up to date with the digital member newsletter

--Member recognition, gift packages, special invitations, and more!

A membership enables patrons to experience all that the Festival of Arts offers while helping to support the art exhibit, Pageant of the Masters, scholarship and art education programs, special events, and more. A portion of each membership is tax-deductible and helps fulfill the mission to promote and produce events that encourage the appreciation of the arts. 

Be the first to secure your seat to the 2022 Pageant! Next summer’s theme, Wonderful World, will be a kaleidoscope of international art spotlighting distant lands, cultural celebrations, and fascinating moments in world history. The 2022 Pageant show will run from July 7 to September 2, 2022.

To purchase your tickets to the 2022 Pageant of the Masters in October, before they go on sale to the public in December, become a member by visiting www.foapom.com/support/membership. Gift memberships are also available. 

To stay up to date on all things Pageant of the Masters and Fine Arts Show, visit www.foapom.com or follow @FestivalPageant on social media. To support the Festival of Arts, visit www.foapom.com/supportnow.

 

