 Volume 13, Issue 75  |  September 17, 2021

The Ranch named #5 in Travel + Leisure World’s Best 091721

The Ranch named #5 in Travel + Leisure World’s Best “Top 15 Resort Hotels in California”

Travel + Leisure announced the results of their prestigious World’s Best Awards 2021, ranking The Ranch at Laguna Beach #5 in the category titled “The Top 15 Resort Hotels in California.” 

The coveted list has recognized the top hotels, islands, cities, cruise lines, airlines, spas, and more around the globe for 26 consecutive years, and is an essential, trusted source for inspiration and guidance as travelers once again make plans to set out on trips around the globe.

Spread among 87 acres, the boutique coastal ranch is spectacularly located in the majestic Aliso and Wood Canyons in the heart of Orange County. As sustainability sets the foundation, the property hosts a variety of strategic initiatives to create a positive environmental impact and appeal to the eco-traveler. After last year’s recognition as #10, the property successfully rose into the top five resort hotels in California this year, showcasing their ever-evolving qualities.

The Ranch sunset

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

The Ranch was named #5 in Travel + Leisure World’s Best “Top 15 Resort Hotels in California”

“This amazing recognition is of course a validation of our work in creating this very special place, but more importantly a reflection of the incredible team that makes The Ranch what it is,” said General Manager, Kurt Bjorkman. “This is for our team who make our little slice of heaven shine.” 

The World’s Best Awards 2021 are featured in the October issue of Travel + Leisure, on newsstands September 17. To view the final rankings for each category, and specifically “The Top 15 Resort Hotels in California,” visit www.travelandleisure.com/worlds-best

For the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards 2021 readers’ survey methodology, visit www.travelandleisure.com/worlds-best/survey-methodology.

For more information or reservations for The Ranch at Laguna Beach, visit www.theranchlb.com/.

 

