 Volume 13, Issue 75  |  September 17, 2021

Police Files 091721

Police Files

Panga boat washes ashore at Anita Street Beach, investigation ongoing

On Thursday, Sept 16 at 5:10 a.m., officers were dispatched to Anita Street Beach for a report of an unoccupied motorboat washing up on the sand with several drums of fuel still inside of it. Upon LBPD’s arrival, the Maritime Coordination Center (MCC) was contacted, and officers searched for layoff vehicles in that area.

The panga was a single-engine, 30-foot vessel with 16 lifejackets and 12 fuel containers. US Coast Guard responded and contacted vessel assist in removing the panga that had already capsized. The panga was removed, and the Laguna Beach PD Maritime team will work with MCC on the investigation. 

According to LBPD Lt. Jim Cota, it is believed the people aboard the boat survived. “This investigation is still ongoing,” he stated.

Laguna Beach Fallen Officer Remembrance Ceremony on Tuesday

On Tuesday, Sept 21, LBPD will host its annual Fallen Officer Remembrance Ceremony. The remembrance ceremony honors two Laguna Beach Police Officers who were killed in the line of duty serving the Laguna Beach community – Officer Gordon French (End of Watch, February 13, 1953) and Motor Officer Jon Coutchie (End of Watch, September 21, 2013).

The ceremony will start at 3 p.m. in front of the Eterenal Legacy police memorial, in front of the Laguna Beach Police Department, and will conclude around 3:30 p.m. 

LBPD will also be dedicating its new K-9 memorial at this time.

A reception will be held following the ceremony.

 

