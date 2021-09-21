NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 76  |  September 21, 2021

Art in Public Places 092121

“Art in Public Places” – Laguna Locals by Terry Thornsley

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

This is the 27th article in our weekly series featuring Art in Public Places. Since there are over 100 pieces of public art scattered throughout Laguna, it will take a while to cover them all.

Some of the art you see around Laguna Beach is the result of two city programs: “Public Art and Murals” and “Art in Public Places.” The goals of the Public Art and Murals and Art in Public Places (adopted in 1986) initiatives are to create diverse art installations of the highest quality that will, over decades, reflect the city itself and its citizens, and improve the quality of life; and to be a source of pride to all Laguna Beach residents. 

Art in cormorants

Comorant – one of the “Laguna Locals” at Crescent Point Park

Laguna Locals, a pair of bronze sculptures of cormorants and a sea lion, were created by Terry Thornsley and installed in Crescent Bay Point Park in North Laguna in 2007. They were funded by the City of Laguna Beach and the lodging establishments.

Terry Thornsley was a professional sculptor and painter who resided in Laguna Beach for over 30 years. Hundreds of his bronze, marble, stone, and mixed media sculptures, as well as his exquisite paintings, are held in private collections throughout the world. Publicly, people enjoy Terry’s work in a number of cities where his work is permanently displayed. He has five here in Laguna.

 He created life-size bronze sculptures through his experiences of swimming and being in the ocean. He could go out on his kayak and experience the environment, its textures, movement, and scale. He was an environmentalist and his life-size works meant the viewer got to experience the kelp beds on dry land. 

Art in fish

Fish adorns base of comorant sculpture

“A perfectionist, Terry would meticulously design and create the bronze sculptures, concealing every nut and bolt to ensure the works are seamless,” says Cultural Arts Manager Sian Poeschl.

In his early 20s, Terry moved to Laguna Beach where he began showing his work at the Festival of the Arts, the Sawdust Art Festival, and his home studio. His art medium was ever-changing including pen and inks, watercolor, oil painting, soot paintings, stone and bronze sculptures, and bas reliefs. Terry’s public artworks can be found along the California coast at the San Diego Airport, several places in Laguna Beach, Balboa Island, Huntington Beach, Seal Beach, Long Beach, and also in Maui, Hawaii. 

Art in sea lion

Sea lion – “Laguna Locals” 

Thornsley said of these sculptures, “The other fine residents of Laguna Beach, a colony of sea lions and cormorants, reside on the offshore outcroppings of rock just below Crescent Bay Point Park. Visitors can now experience these ‘Laguna Locals’ up close and hands-on through my two life-sized bronzes.”

Sadly, Thornsley passed away in 2015.

“Terry’s work and creative contributions installed throughout the city will be enjoyed for generations,” says Poeschl.

Crescent Point Park is located where Cliff Dr intercepts N Coast Hwy.

For a map of Art in Public Places (not every piece is listed), click here.

To apply for the Arts in Public Places program, click here.

 

