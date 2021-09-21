NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 76  |  September 21, 2021

Where’s Maggi Answer 092121

Where’s Maggi – the answers!

Here we find Maggi at the end of Bent Street, looking down the stair path toward Loma Terrace. Mark Porterfield knew where she was, and so did Kathryn Delp Dew and Wendy Pearce (“I last took them to go to the Sawdust on closing day!” she said.)

Thanks, everyone, for playing along. 

Check in on Friday for a new photo challenge.

Where's Maggi 9 17 21

Click on photo for a larger image

Path at the end of Bent Street

 

