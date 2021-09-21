NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 76  |  September 21, 2021

Community Meet & Greet engages residents 092121

Community Meet & Greet engages residents in discussion of City services and programs

Last Thursday, City Manager Shohreh Dupuis, Assistant City Manager Ken Domer, Police Chief Jeff Calvert, and Public Works Director Mark McAvoy met with approximately 45 of Laguna’s residents in a Community Meet & Greet at Susi Q Community Center.

community meet whalen

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of LB

Mayor Bob Whalen (on left) converses with Council Member Peter Blake

Residents were asked to stop by and share ideas, ask questions, or simply introduce themselves to the newest City Team members. Future Community Meet & Greet events will be held in the future.

community meet parisi and calvert

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of LB

(L-R) City Treasurer Laura Parisi, Asst City Manager Ken Domer, Police Chief Jeff Calvert and his wife Amy Calvert 

“A sincere thank you to everyone who took the time to stop by, say hello, and invest in our community. It was wonderful to meet so many members of our community and hear how our City services and programs are appreciated by residents and can be further enhanced,” said Laguna Beach City Manager Shohreh Dupuis. “The conversations were a testament to the quality of people we have living and working in the City of Laguna Beach.”

community meet kris

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of LB

(L-R) Kris Thalman, Zoning Administrator Russell Bunim, and City Manager Shohreh Dupuis 

“As a resident of Laguna Beach myself, I always enjoy seeing familiar faces and meeting new members of our community. I love hearing what is on the mind of our residents, and using those perspectives to enhance safety and evolve our 

services as appropriate,” said Laguna Beach Police Chief Jeff Calvert.

community & Chief Calvert

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of LB

Police Chief Jeff Calvert with community member

 

