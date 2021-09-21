Committee forwards safety, shade improvements 092121

Committee forwards safety, shade improvements proposed for Moulton Meadows Park, new play structure at Riddle Field

By SARA HALL

A pair of local parks may soon see some improvements following the discussions and action by a city committee last week.

The Recreation Committee unanimously agreed at their meeting on September 13 to move forward with several specific requests from residents for improvements (bathroom doors, shading, and stroller/curb access) at Moulton Meadows Park, and, in another discussion, directed staff on what they’d like to see (historical emphasis and baseball themed) for the new play structure at Riddle Field.

Arch Beach Heights mom Roxanne Safa presented the community requests at the meeting for family-friendly improvements at Moulton Meadows Park. She included a petition with more than 230 signatures in support of the requests.

“I hope you can join us in an effort to make this beautiful park something a little bit safer and more family friendly,” Safa said.

Her most urgent request was for doors to be installed in the bathrooms at the park, or something in the interim for privacy and safety.

The bathroom is shared by both kids and adults, including construction workers, delivery people, and utility employees.

“Everyone deserves privacy in this space, we really shouldn’t have to wait for a terrible story about a predator or something else to come out before we act,” Safa said.

There have already been occurrences of people walking in on others and kids feeling uncomfortable using the restroom, Safa noted. These things shouldn’t be happening, she said.

They would also like the height between stalls to be increased and for a diaper changing station to be added, but the priority are the doors, she said.

It’s a serious safety issue, agreed Committee Chair Michele Hall. It’s unbelievable that there aren’t any doors in the bathroom, she said.

Her fellow committee members concurred that the restroom facility is outdated and in need of improvements.

“Personally, the stall doors in the bathroom, is an absolute no-brainer and should be done as soon as possible,” Nia Evans said. The assessment on that bathroom is basically that “it’s totally outdated and looks like a prison.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Doorless bathroom stalls in the restroom at Moulton Meadows Park

Deputy Director of Public Works, Transit & Parking Michael Litschi said staff recently took an “initial look” at the bathrooms. The challenge is to find a cost-effective solution that adds some additional privacy while working within the existing structure. They also have to abide by access regulations with the Americans with Disabilities Act, he added, so they couldn’t add a wall that would potentially block a wheelchair. The bathroom was built 30 or 40 years ago, he noted.

“It’s definitely something we are looking at,” Litschi said. “It’s something we want to try and address as soon as we can.”

While the community group hasn’t conducted a cost study, Safa doesn’t believe it will be a very expensive project, and the cost of doing nothing could be much higher.

“I don’t think it would cost too much, but I think the consequences of not having them could be a lot more harsh than just a few dollars toward stall doors,” Safa said.

Committee members tended to agree that the expense is well worth it.

The downside of not doing something could be much costlier, Committee Member Anna Cathleen Greiner said.

“It’s a better return on investment for us to respond to an urgent request,” especially now that it’s been presented in a public forum, Greiner said. “To kick the can down the road and not do anything and then have some undue consequences.”

Greiner proposed putting the project into a phased timeline, from most to least urgent. The phased-in approach allows the city to estimate cost for each request, Greiner noted.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Residents requested shade for seating near the play area at Moulton Meadows Park

In her second request during the presentation, Safa asked for shade over the seating by both the playground and soccer field, as well as covering the swings.

Everyone crowds around the one partially shaded picnic table during the summer, Safa noted. It’s hard for some people to be out in the sun without proper seating, she said, particularly older caregivers and pregnant women who can’t easily sit on the ground. She also asked for more group seating options, particularly near the playground.

Committee member Joe Mackay, who has visited the park often over the years with his own daughter, noted that it’s a well-used park and more shade would be helpful.

“Moulton Meadows, the joke is that it can be the hottest place in Laguna and the coldest place in Laguna in the same day,” Mackay said. “That goes to show there’s certainly a need for those shade structures.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

The crosswalk and entrance near the play area at Moulton Meadows Park

Safa’s final request for the community was a stroller-friendly entry at the crosswalk that enters to the playground and add a “no parking” sign.

A lot of vehicles block the crosswalk near the play area, she noted. The curb there is high and challenging to lift a stroller over.

“It makes things really quite difficult,” she said.

If it’s already a red curb, staff can directly work on the request for signage that says “no parking,” Litschi said. If the curb has to be painted red or the request would eliminate parking or add curb cutouts, it would need to go through the appropriate process via the Parking, Transit, and Circulation Committee.

Other long-term requests include a water bottle filling station, hand sanitizer stations, and a plan for public wi-fi at parks and beaches.

A few other parents who frequent Moulton Meadows Park also spoke in support of the requests, emphasizing the restroom doors and shade structures.

Committee members agreed with separating the requests so each could be follow-up on in the appropriate process.

Greiner made a motion to develop a proposal with a prioritization process for mitigation of the playground issues at Moulton Meadows Park, as presented to the committee.

Step one is an urgent response for privacy and public safety at the bathrooms, step two is in regards to potential shade structures and/or trees, and step three is ingress/egress remediation at the street/curb/sidewalk for stroller and ADA access to the park.

The bathroom issue will be directed to the public works department; other city staff will study potential shade structures and/or trees and locations for the committee to consider; and the curb/sidewalk access issue will head to the PTC committee for review.

The committee voted 7-0 in support (Monica Silva-McCusker was absent).

It’s about public safety and security, privacy, and protection of children, Greiner said.

“As soon as those words are on a piece of paper or in an email, black and white in some form, that, I think, will get the attention that we’re talking about, in terms of priority,” Greiner said. “It would be pretty tough be against those kinds of goals.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy city of LB

A rendering from 2017 of a new play structure proposed for Riddle Field

The other park item on the Recreation Committee’s agenda last week, a new play structure at Riddle Field, has been a long time in the works.

The funding is already allocated for the project, confirmed Senior Recreation Supervisor Alexis Braun. The previous Recreation Committee approved the concept in 2017.

Last week, staff shared the rendering presented in 2017, but noted features have been added or changed since then. This isn’t the final version, Braun noted.

They are considering a few different play areas that would include a slide, rope climbing area, swings for big and small children (with belt), and a mini bridge. Staff is also looking at including an activity panel, which would provide an activity for children in wheelchairs or other special needs.

Echoing some of the comments made earlier in the meeting regarding the play area at Moulton Meadows Park, Public Works Capital Program Manager Tom Perez said shade would be an important component of the play structure.

Since the playground is adjacent to Riddle Field, they are considering a baseball theme, Perez said. Panels will show a baseball diamond or say “play ball,” he explained.

The red, white, and blue color scheme in the image is one of at least two options that will eventually be presented to the Planning Commissioner, Perez said. The other color scheme will have more of the dark green used around Riddle Field incorporated, he added.

The surface will also likely change. Instead of the current sand, the proposal is for soft, specialized wood chip-like component. It won’t give kids splinters, Perez noted, but will provide a natural element to the area.

There will also be some ADA compliant changes to improve access.

The baseball theme is important, Hall said, because of the history Riddle Field has with the sport, including being the oldest little league field in the region.

“It’s a very special place,” Hall said. “I just really want to make sure that we honor the uniqueness and the heritage of the field itself.”

She wants to make sure the play structure clearly reflects that, Hall added. For example, the Main Beach lifeguard tower play structure is very iconic in its own way, she noted.

Committee Member Roger Kempler also suggested somehow mentioning Jack Norworth, best known for co-authoring the iconic anthem “Take Me Out to the Ballgame,” who started the LB Little League in 1952.

Hall suggested a storyboard with the history of Riddle Field, mentioning changes/renovations over the years and iconic figures who played there or were involved with the field.

“I’m always interested in reading the historical facts when I go to a place,” Hall said.

Following up from a suggestion from Kempler about foul balls, Perez said staff is also looking into improving the netting and fencing, if needed.

Certain turf will get torn up by the kids wearing cleats who run over to play after a game, noted Committee Member Joe Mackay. The sand reminds the kids to take their cleats off, he added.

Perez confirmed that staff can look into the different surfaces.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

The current play structure at Riddle Field

Mackay questioned the need for a new structure at all, as the current play area is very popular. He also wanted to make sure the play structure wouldn’t push into the batting cages or the area where kids stretch and warm up before a game. If anything is needed, he added, it’s more space by the batting cages.

The new play structure will stay within the same footprint it’s in now, Perez confirmed, but they could look into the batting areas.

It would be great to see more renderings featuring the different color scheme and featuring the baseball theme a bit more, committee members agreed.

The next step is to refine the design based on input from the Recreation Committee and present the project to the Planning Commission as part of the design approval process, Perez explained. It will probably be a couple weeks before he can return to the committee with a refined design, Perez said.