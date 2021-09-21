NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 76  |  September 21, 2021

Police Files 092121

Police Files

Two more alleged panga boats wash ashore

At 6:13 a.m. on Sunday, Sept 19, LBPD officers were dispatched to Crescent Bay (South) Beach in reference to a possible panga boat landing. Upon arrival, officers discovered one abandoned vessel on the shore and one Spanish-speaking female hiding near the restrooms. 

According to LPBD Lt. Jim Cota, “The female was shivering, and her clothing was soaked. She appeared ill and complained of a headache and sore throat. She requested medical assistance and was transported to Mission Hospital - Laguna Beach for hypothermia treatment. The Maritime Coordination Center (MCC) was notified and Customs and Border Protection were dispatched. Arrangements were made for an agent to interview the female at the hospital and for the vessel to be removed from the beach.”

Police Files 1

Police Files 2

Click on photos for a larger image

Courtesy of Wendi Dvorak

Shortly thereafter, at 6:31 a.m., officers were dispatched to Victoria Beach in reference to a second possible panga boat landing. Upon arrival, officers discovered an abandoned vessel on the shore and several life vests scattered on the sand. A resident reviewed their security cameras and advised the vessel landed at approximately 4:30 a.m. and several people were observed fleeing the beach. MCC coordinated the removal of that vessel also.

Both incidents are still under investigation.

 

