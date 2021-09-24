NewLeftHeader

 September 24, 2021

R Star Foundation welcomes Michael Porto-Gathright 092421

R Star Foundation welcomes Michael Porto-Gathright to board of directors

R Star Foundation has hot news to share. “We are extremely excited to welcome Michael Porto-Gathright to R Star Foundation’s board of directors as our wonderful Dr. Alvin Sanders of many years steps out to continue on our board of advisors,” said R Star founder Rosalind Russell.   

Porto-Gathright was unanimously elected to serve on the board. 

For six years, Porto-Gathright has volunteered to help with everything from fundraisers to techy matters – including posting monthly newsletters. 

“He is easy to work with and knowledgeable – at his level of expertise – in ways the rest of the board is not familiar with,” Russell shared. “Better yet, he is enthusiastic and a true team player.” 

Porto-Gathright is a sales professional and entrepreneur with a passion for nonprofit initiatives. Armed with more than 25 years of extensive experience in management, he has a relentless drive to improve his community. He has brought his talents to both small-scale and global nonprofit organizations and public companies. 

r star foundation porto gathright

Submitted photo

Michael Porto-Gathright joins R Star Foundation board of directors

Russell attests to his determination. He is dedicated to using his skills and knowledge to empower people around him. This has driven him to spend hundreds of hours volunteering for a wide range of faith-based and humanitarian relief initiatives, R Star being one of his favorite charities because of their passion and integrity. 

In addition to being a proud father and husband, Porto-Gathright is a firm believer in corporate responsibility. According to Russell, he is guiding the corporation he works for, Xeebi, to be R Star’s sponsor. Additionally, he has been networking for more than 20 years through various tradeshows and organizations – including BNI and the chamber of commerce. His combination of business sense and communication skills have allowed him to build thriving, long-lasting relationships throughout the industry he serves. 

If residents are interested in volunteering or would like to host a small fundraiser in their home or yard, R Star is open to the idea to share what they successfully do in Nepal – to lift the women who in turn, lift everyone.

For more information, go to www.RStarFoundation.org, or call (949) 497- 4911 (will not accept texts), or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. They are a 100 person all-volunteer charity, and all gifts go to projects, not overhead.

 

