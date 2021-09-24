NewLeftHeader

clear sky

62.6°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 77  |  September 24, 2021

Newly appointed city manager meets 092421

Newly appointed city manager meets virtually with Laguna Board of REALTORS®

Newly appointed Shohreh Dupuis

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

Laguna Beach City Manager Shohreh Dupuis

The newly appointed Laguna Beach City Manager Shohreh Dupuis virtually met with members of the Laguna Board of REALTORS® on September 17 to share some information about herself, city manager responsibilities and key issues affecting our city.

 The city manager oversees all city departments, including police, fire, marine safety, community development, administrative services, water quality, and the assistant city manager. The city manager is the chief executive of the city and oversees an organization of more than 280 full-time employees, 250 seasonal employees, and a $95 million annual city budget.

Dupuis has more than 30 years of experience in municipal government administration, project management, public works and public policy development in Orange County. She joined the City of Laguna Beach as the assistant city manager/director of public works in 2016. Prior to joining the city, she held management level positions at the cities of Irvine and Anaheim, the consulting firm of Parsons Brinckerhoff, the Orange County Transportation Authority, and the County of Orange. She holds a bachelor’s degree in applied mathematics from University of California, Irvine.

Among the items discussed, City Manager Dupuis addressed conducting an employee, business, and residence survey to identify each of their needs to prioritize for City Council. She shared the Promenade on Forest Avenue is staying through December 2023, with the hope of extending outside seating with the parklets beyond the end of this year. With respect to community development, Dupuis spoke of permit streamlining and the downtown specific plan, and the Historic Preservation which was approved in 2020 to be reviewed in November of this year.

Additional topics included the Coastal Commission’s update to blufftop regulations, with studies showing 90 percent of the Laguna Beach coastline as stable; hope for greater flexibility for development; ADU (Accessory Dwelling Units) guarantees up to 800 sq. ft. and 14 feet high can receive a non-discretionary permit, which will help the city achieve its Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA); the city’s adopted parking plan to help toward the Resiliency Plan for downtown businesses; and lastly, as of July 1, 2021, homes sold in a very high fire hazard severity zone (approximately 87 percent of the city) will need to obtain a defensible space inspection and compliance verification as part of a condition of escrow.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.