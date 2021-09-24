NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 77  |  September 24, 2021

Meet Pet of the Week LuLu

LuLu is currently taking over Pet of the Week. She is a spayed 1-year-old small terrier mix looking for a new place to call home. LuLu loves long walks and is extremely sweet. She is very shy and would do best as an only dog in a household. LuLu is a great companion to have by your side. Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, is hoping to have LuLu adopted as soon as possible.

Courtesy of Laguna Beach Animal Shelter

Meet LuLu, a small yet mighty terrier mix 

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, the shelter’s return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of 50 percent.

The LB Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Road. For information on adoption procedures, call (949) 497-3552 or go to www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.

 

