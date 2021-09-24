NewLeftHeader

LBUSD launches second year of partnership with Education Elements

Laguna Beach Unified School District (LBUSD) has announced the second year of their partnership with Education Elements, a K-12 company that consults with schools, districts, and learning organizations on diversity, equity, and inclusion (“DEI”) matters. In March 2021, LBUSD partnered with Education Elements to work to ensure every student has a voice in their school and classroom including communities of color, students with disabilities, LGBTQ+ students, and multilingual learners. 

The purpose of the district’s DEI work is to make safe spaces for all students, and to support them in becoming citizens and leaders in every context. Ultimately, this work is for all students to ensure that they have the support to be successful in their classrooms and beyond. 

As year two of implementation begins, the district is guided by the work of the first year’s steering committee comprised of parents, staff, students, and board members. That committee engaged in a variety of workshops to help LBUSD evolve and align its definition of equity, identify equity gaps, and examine policies and practices to ensure high outcomes for all students. 

“LBUSD is leveraging the ability of Education Elements to create safe spaces for listening and collecting input, synthesizing data, and acting as a process guide and expert facilitator,” according to Education Elements. “As to what we choose to do for the Laguna Beach community, and the extent to which we prioritize equity and inclusion, these decisions are for Laguna’s educators, leaders, and board – all of whom are entrusted with this primary responsibility.” 

“We look forward to engaging students, staff, parents, and community partners in the discussion around equity in our schools this fall as we set up listening and learning tours,” said Dr. Jason Viloria, superintendent of schools. “I appreciate the school board’s focus on ensuring our schools are inclusive and meet the needs of all learners.” 

“Equity, fairness, and inclusiveness are important priorities for the district,” said Board President Carol Normandin. “Students, parents, employees and community members of both the Open Letter to the Board and the steering committee, affirmed the importance of this decision by sharing powerful stories on the issues of inclusiveness and marginalization, as well as the importance of community allies in supporting equity, fairness, and inclusiveness. We look forward to supporting all of our students in being leaders on these issues in their communities, the nation, and the world. We also ask that all be on the lookout for opportunities to participate.” 

For more information, visit www.lbusd.org/about/equity.

 

