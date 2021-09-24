NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 77  |  September 24, 2021

With My Own Two Hands Foundation hosts 092421

With My Own Two Hands Foundation hosts red carpet documentary screening on October 16

With My Own Two Hands Foundation will host their 8th Annual Red Carpet documentary screening on Saturday, Oct 16 from 6-9 p.m. Join foundation CEO/founder Lindsey Pluimer, and special guest speaker and two-time NBA All-Star Luol Deng for an inspiring evening at Swanson Park, 9792 Emerald Bay, Laguna Beach.

Featuring red carpet photos, hosted beer and wine, heavy hors d’oeuvres, incredible live auction items and a screening of the nonprofit’s latest film, A Mother’s Wish, proceeds fund education and create self-reliance and sustainable projects in East African communities.

 With my group

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Guests from the 2019 Red Carpet screening enjoy the evening

The documentary showcases the power of water independence through the eyes of Margaret, a mother and teacher, from the Leshuta Cooperative in Narok County, Kenya. Get immersed in the transformative powers of clean water and experience With My Own Two Hands’ holistic impact in action. 

With my poster

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

With My Own Two Hands Foundation presents “A Mother’s Wish”

Previous attendees of this event have included Blake Griffin of the Brooklyn Nets, Olympic Champion skier Lindsey Vonn, NFL great and media personality DeMarcus Ware, and NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez.

Tickets are $175 and can be purchased at  https://withmyown2hands.ejoinme.org/tickets.

With My Own Two Hands Foundation (WMO2H) is a Laguna Beach-based 501(c)3 nonprofit organization working to create a more equitable world through water and agriculture. WMO2H was founded in 2011 and since then, has impacted 23,159 people with clean water and sustainable food sources. WMO2H now serves 27 communities with 28 greenhouses, 13 water projects, and 8 WASH projects.

For more information, visit www.withmyown2hands.org.

