NewLeftHeader

clear sky

62.6°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 77  |  September 24, 2021

David Wheatley to perform in free concert 092421

David Wheatley to perform in free concert at First Church of Christ, Scientist, on October 17

On Sunday, Oct 17 at 2 p.m., First Church of Christ, Scientist, Laguna Beach is hosting a free concert by award-winning organist, pianist, composer and storyteller, David Wheatley. The concert will take place at the church, located at 635 High Drive.

Wheatley will be performing some of his favorite music from great classical composers, as well as more contemporary pieces, and one of his own compositions, “Prelude for the Day,” that truly captures the essence of the beautiful panoramas of Laguna Beach. 

On the piano, Wheatley will be performing Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony (the First Movement, transcribed by Franz Liszt), Chopin’s Polonaise in A major and his Minute Waltz, and Rachmaninoff’s Prelude in C-sharp minor, plus a surprise! On the organ, he will play Bach’s Fugue in D minor, a medley of Sousa’s well-known marches, a coronation march by Sir William Walton, the Toccata from “Plymouth Suite” by Percy Whitlock, a medley of popular songs by John Lennon and Paul McCartney, some light, classical French music by Lefébure-Wély and “MacArthur Park” by Jimmy Webb. 

Reflecting on his music selections for this concert, Wheatley said, “What these pieces have in common is that they are expressions of their time and culture. Many of them are timeless, with a beautiful combination of inevitability and surprise.” 

david wheatley closeup

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

David Wheatley performs on October 17

Wheatley grew up in Guelph, Ontario, Canada. He began studying piano at age 5 and the organ at age 13, when his legs were long enough to reach all 32 pedals. He later studied at the University of Toronto and the Royal Conservatory of Music and at the University of North Texas and USC, where he served as co-founder and original director of the Scoring for Motion Pictures program. 

Wheatley has contributed to many films and hit television series as a studio musician and even played the legendary Twentieth Century Fox organ, with a 100-piece orchestra for the soundtrack of Star Trek: The Motion Picture. He has co-written, co-directed and co-produced three original musicals for the stage. He is currently working on a podcast series of music lectures with humor, as he also enjoys performing as a comedian. 

He has recorded many of his original compositions, including the CD of his own solo piano compositions, Out of the Blue and The Waterways Album by Lightstream, a jazz group. He has served as organist, pianist, music director, and choir director for churches of many denominations and he gives master classes for the American Guild of Organists. He is currently serving as guest organist at First Church of Christ, Scientist in Laguna Beach. 

Admission to the concert is free, as this is a gift to the community from the church. Free parking is also available. The City of Laguna Beach recommends that masks be worn while inside the church auditorium.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.