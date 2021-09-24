NewLeftHeader

 September 24, 2021

Artists applications now available for FOA summer 2022 Fine Art Show

The nation’s most prestigious, highly competitive, regional juried Fine Art Show at the Festival of Arts (FOA) in Laguna Beach is now accepting artist applications for the 2022 Fine Art Show. 

Featuring original artwork from Orange County’s finest artists and juried by some of the most recognized names in West Coast’s art community, the 2022 art show is slated to run July 5-September 2, 2022. 

Artists applications paintings

Submitted photo

FOA Fine Art Show accepting applications for 2022 Fine Art Show

Artists interested in applying for the 2022 Fine Art Show are required to submit three digital images per media, as well as complete an application form and send it to the Festival of Arts by Monday, Nov 1. 

Artists applying to the Festival of Arts must be able to show that they have resided in Orange County for at least one year prior to November 1, 2021. Jurying fees are $50 per medium submitted. Applicants must apply online through the festival’s website at www.foapom.com/apply

The festival jurors score the submitted artwork based on excellence of craftsmanship; facility with media; excellence in the use of design elements; and professional presentation. 

The panel of art experts jurying for the 2022 Fine Arts Show include:

–Selma Holo, executive director of USC Museum

–Kim Kanatani, museum director of the UCI Institute and Museum for California Art

–Juri Koll, founder and director of the Venice Institute of Contemporary Art

–Gerard Stripling, sculpture artist, Laguna Beach

When asked what he will look for while jurying, Juri Koll shared, “I look for something unique and different, authentic, meaning does it speak of its own mind? How does the work stand in the contemporary/art historical perspective? I most look forward to new discoveries.”

Koll has been an artist and curator since the 1970s. As founder and director of the Venice Institute of Contemporary Art (ViCA) since 2011, Koll curates and presents exhibits at museums, galleries, and fairs in the U.S. and abroad, such as the Chabot Museum in Rotterdam, Netherlands, the Wilhelm-Morgner-Haus Museum in Germany, the Long Beach Museum of Art Annex, the Torrance Art Museum, the Museum of Art and History, OCCCA, Photo LA, Art Palm Springs, the LA Art Show, Gallery 825, TAG, and MuzeuMM Gallery. ViCA’s gallery is located in downtown Los Angeles. 

Joining Koll is the reputable Selma Holo who is the current executive director of USC Museums. Holo received her doctorate at UC Santa Barbara in Spanish Art, MA at Hunter College, CUNY, NY and BA at Northwestern University in Spanish language and literature. She taught art history at Art Center College of Design for three years before assuming the post of curator of acquisitions at the Norton Simon Museum in Pasadena. After her stint there, she became director of the USC Fisher Museum of Art and then executive director of USC Museums.

Internationally renowned museum educator, scholar and collaborative arts producer Kim Kanatani is also looking forward to reviewing the submitted artwork for the Festival of Arts upcoming season. “I’m honored to be invited as a juror for the festival and committed to contributing to the cultural ecosystem of Orange County and beyond,” said Kanatani. She continued, “I always look forward to seeing and discovering the varied perspectives, materials, and approaches that an artist is interrogating and exploring.”

Kanatani joined the University of California, Irvine as the inaugural museum director of the UCI Institute and Museum for California Art (IMCA) in September 2019. She spearheads the development of this new university and community asset that exhibits and collects an inclusive historic arc of modern and contemporary California art. Kanatani comes to IMCA from the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York City, where she served as deputy director and the Gail Engelberg director of education since 2001.

Rounding out the selected jurors is Gerard Stripling, who is a self-taught artist that grew up in Los Angeles. A sculpture artist, Stripling has exhibited his work at FOA and has had great success in forming a clientele that recognizes the beauty and strength in his work. His sculptures are featured in many significant collections, both public and private. He lives in Laguna Beach and works full-time as an artist.

The Festival of Arts grounds is located at 650 Laguna Canyon Road.

For more information on the jurors and how to apply, visit www.foapom.com/apply. For more information on artist applications, contact the Exhibits Department at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

