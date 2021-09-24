NewLeftHeader

clear sky

62.6°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 77  |  September 24, 2021

COVID-19: 28 new cases and no new deaths reported 092421

COVID-19: 28 new cases and no new deaths reported in Laguna Beach this past week

Stu News Newport is reporting COVID-19 numbers on a weekly basis, as reported by the OC Health Care Agency.

This week, September 15-September 21, there have been 19 new cases in Newport Beach and no new deaths, bringing the overall totals to 1,131 cases reported to date and 6 overall deaths. 

During the past week, the county reported a total of 2,536 new cases, raising the total to 294,308 to date. The death totals for the county were 39 for the week, bringing the overall total number of deaths to 5,355.

As of Tuesday, Sept. 21, Orange County has performed a cumulative of 4,947,835 tests to date. There are 311 current cases of hospitalized patients in Orange County, of which 95 are in ICU.

For questions about the data presented by the county, call 714.834.2000 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

To view the county’s data dashboard, click here.

COVID-19 numbers are updated weekly by Stu News Laguna in Friday’s edition.

SNL COVID 9.24.21 1

Click on photos for larger images

Data courtesy of OC Health Care Agency

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.