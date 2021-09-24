NewLeftHeader

clear sky

62.6°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 77  |  September 24, 2021

Fallen Officer Remembrance Ceremony 092421

Fallen Officer Remembrance Ceremony

Photos by Scott Brashier

fallen officer salute

Click on photo for a larger image

On Tuesday, Sept 21, the community honored two Laguna Beach Police Officers who were killed in the line of duty serving the Laguna Beach community: Officer Jon Coutchie (2013) and Officer Gordon French (1953)

fallen officers calvert and fillers

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Police Chief Jeff Calvert and Corp Zachary Fillers (K9 Ranger’s handler). A memorial for K9 Ranger was unveiled at the ceremony.

fallen officers k 9 

Click on photo for a larger image

Ranger served the Police Dept from January 2015 until he passed away in June of this year

For more photos by Scott Brashier, go to slideshow below

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.