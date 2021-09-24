Council moves forward with defensible space 092421

Council moves forward with defensible space guidelines aimed at fire safety

By SARA HALL

In an effort to add less fuel to the fire, the city took steps forward in an attempt to better protect residents, their homes, and the entire community from a potential wildfire this week.

City Council approved the first reading of the updated defensible space guidelines for existing structures in the very high fire hazard severity zone.

If approved at the second reading, the Laguna Beach Fire Department’s proposed guidelines will establish defensible space zones around existing structures; provide requirements for tree, shrub, and grass thinning; and create a documentation procedure for vegetation compliance. It’s scheduled to return on Tuesday, Oct 5. Per state law, it would become effective 30 days after its approval on the second reading, or November 5.

“I think we’ve made a good effort here,” said Mayor Bob Whalen. “[LBFD officials] have been responsive to public input, not everybody’s happy with it, but I think it’s an improvement over what the state guidelines would do to our community, which would be much more draconian, if applied. I think this attempts to be somewhat more friendly to our local vegetation history and current canopy.”

Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf also supported the item and suggested the council review it in one year, which was later incorporated into the approved motion.

“We have to live in the world we find ourselves in, not the one we want to live in,” Kempf said.

Laguna Beach is a high-risk area for fire and residents are having a harder time getting insured, she noted. Most of the regulations in the ordinance are common sense ways to help mitigate those issues.

Courtesy of LBFD

One house left standing in Mystic Hills neighborhood during the 1993 Laguna Beach fire

Council members also had some questions and concerns, mainly about the percent of reduction (for trimming or thinning, etc.) and how it’s determined.

It’s not ready for primetime, said Councilmember George Weiss, it needs more vetting with residents before implementation. He’s supportive of fire safety, but this needs work.

As an example, Weiss referred to the rule that requires a 30 percent tree canopy reduction from an unmaintained condition.

“The tree example, 30 percent of what? Normal tree growth? Who decides that? Fire inspector? Arborist?” Weiss questioned. “That’s an arbitrary one I’d like to see eliminated if I would vote in favor of this. I think there’s other flexibility that could be built into this, for irrigation, those people that have an irrigated backyard, who use native plants because they don’t require as much water.”

Hardening the structure may be more important and that’s where the city should focus their efforts, he added.

“With fires today, contemporary fires in California, it’s likely that fires will get so hot and move so fast, making them very difficult to stop,” Weiss said.

After hearing that there will be considerations given for irrigation and if the home itself being hardened, both which aim to maximize flexibility, Weiss said it also maximizes the ambiguity, which could be interpreted as arbitrary. It’s a judgement call, he noted, and it could change day to day from property to property on how the percentages are applied.

Other concerns/questions from council included the appeal process, better definition of terms (shrub, if a succulent counts as a shrub, grass, etc.), clarification if it conflicts or is inconsistent with any other code or design review standards (including rules about pervious surfaces, runoff, etc.), photographic record of how it’s playing out (a database of sites that were brought into compliance, what wasn’t compliant, etc.), and suggestions to bring it back in a year with report for review and possible changes.

Another council request was for a better map showing parcels inside/outside the zone. Although LBFD Fire Marshal Jim Brown confirmed there’s an interactive map on the city’s website where residents can type in their address and it will show whether or not the location in question is inside or outside the very high zone.

Ultimately, in two separate motions, council voted 4-1 (with Weiss dissenting) to forward the item on to a second reading, and unanimously voted to direct staff to return with all of those answers/clarifications and any changes or additions.

Courtesy of LBFD

Emerald Bay during the 1993 Laguna Beach fire

During his presentation, Laguna Beach Fire Department Chief Mike Garcia emphasized that the proposed LBFD guideline is an alternative to the state mandate, which Laguna Beach property owners will need to comply with if something isn’t adopted locally.

Defensible space is mandated through California Public Resources Code section 4291, Garcia pointed out. It applies to all properties within the very high fire hazard severity zone, not just properties in the forest or that abut open space, he clarified.

The state’s rules are more impactful to Laguna Beach’s aesthetics – and also more fire safe – than what LBFD proposed, he added.

“We currently uphold the state’s plan until we adopt our own,” Garcia said.

He doesn’t believe the majority of the community truly wants to align to the state guidelines, although he’s received feedback arguing for it, Garcia added.

Even though the state’s plan is more fire safe than what they’re proposing, it would very likely be controversial, less accepted by residents, and difficult to establish, he said.

“Our attempt here was that we listen to the community, take aesthetics into consideration, while understanding the importance of having fire protection and fire safety, so we’re trying to balance this,” Garcia said. “Our goal solely was to make our community a bit more fire safe, to make our properties a little more fire safe, make sure they’re a little more well maintained, give us that defensible space. So we attempted another way to achieve those safety factors without the removal of trees and the mass reduction of vegetation.”

The LBFD guideline will be utilized for defensible space inspections required by Assembly Bill 38 during the home sale process, and as needed for citizen complaints concerning potentially dangerous vegetation on private properties with existing buildings.

On July 1, the new requirements for compliance with AB 38 went into effect for all residential property sales in the very high fire hazard severity zone. AB 38 requires a defensible space inspection and documentation of compliance from the fire department.

Approximately 87 percent of the land (which includes about 85 percent of all residential properties) within the city of Laguna Beach is in the VHFHSZ.

Photo by Scott Brashier

Houses and vegetation cover the hills in Laguna Beach

Laguna Beach’s topography, ecology, and climate create an environment which is conducive to the spread of a fast-moving wildfire, Garcia explained. Defensible space is essential to reducing risk of structure ignition during a wildfire and providing adequate safety for firefighters protecting the structure.

It enhances the fire and life safety within the community by allowing more time for evacuations, providing access and safety for firefighting operations, slowing the rate of fire spread, and improving structure survivability, he explained.

Recent updates clarify that the guideline is not going to be used for any type of new construction or major remodel as defined by the zoning code (not the building division).

It is also not applicable to projects that are or were constructed under the LBFD Landscape/Fuel Modification Standards and Maintenance Program, which requires more stringent fuel management than the defensible space guideline and greatly increases the survivability of a structure during a wildfire.

The defensible space guideline is broken up into three areas: Zone zero (0-5 feet) is ember resistant, zone one (5-30 feet) is higher intensity fuel reduction, and zone two (30-100 feet) is lower intensity fuel reduction.

In all zones: Dead vegetation, including dead portions of live vegetation, must be removed; large shrubs and hedges exceeding six feet in height need to be maintained so limbs are not within four feet of the ground or 1/3 of its height (whichever is less); tree branches need to be trimmed to limit fuel continuity and have six feet of clearance above roofs, combustible fences and structures; and hazardous items that would hinder existing firefighter access to all sides of the structure need to be removed.

Consideration will be given to properties with more fire-resistive construction, lower flammability plant species, and frequent irrigation.

Requirements for other features, including vegetation and grasses, balconies and porches, woodchips and mulch, gutters and vents, and chimneys, are detailed individually for each zone.

In all zones, trees need to be maintained (cleaned, thinned, raised, etc.) to reduce the spread of fire, and shall be trimmed to achieve a 30 percent canopy reduction from an unmaintained condition.

Garcia confirmed that portions of it are vague with the intent to be more lenient and flexible.

It was revised based on comments received during and after the workshop on July 14.

The Emergency and Disaster Preparedness Committee reviewed and unanimously agreed on September 13 to recommend support for the updated guideline to City Council.

They tried to work around the feedback from the community, Garcia noted.

Submitted photo

A team of experienced hand crews works in fuel modification zones to clear brush by hand

Nearly two dozen people commented on the item, mostly in support.

Opponents argued that they like their trees and the vegetation and didn’t want the city mandating how to maintain or trim them. Other things are to be considered, like topography and irrigation. Trees and vegetation offer natural shade, and, considering global warming and the ill effects of too much sun, they are needed now more than ever, several people argued.

It’s a misnomer to call it a “guideline” when it’s mandatory city code, said Chris Reid. Many residents may be unaware of its reach and impact, he added.

“I really do not believe that the fire department should be allowed to mandate the thinning of my shrubs by 50 percent, topping of my trees or canopy reduction by 30 percent,” Reid said. “I just don’t want to do that. They’re too important to me.”

He’s not opposed to modern, science-based guidelines, Reid said, as long as they’re advisory. It’s the mandatory side of it that really bothers him. It should be recommended and educational, not forced.

“To take away the freedom of residents to beautify their homes, and build nice gardens, and enjoy the shade of their trees, seems to me over and above what should be mandated,” Reid said. “Educating people and encouraging folks to focus on fire safety is a much better way to go and treat people in this town. I really don’t think they’re going to react nicely to this mandating, which I find quite severe.”

He also had concerns that the inspections would be triggered by citizen complaints. They don’t need more “snitching” on neighbors, he added.

There was also some concern about potential “code collision” with the city’s design review standards or other codes that may be inconsistent with this new defensible space guideline.

Displaying photos of some “secret gardens” in Laguna Beach, resident Ann Christoph said she feared they would be in danger of disappearing or being dramatically changed because of the policies. The gardens are well-irrigated, but have thick shrubbery and trees that could be deemed a hazard by the inspector enforcing the guidelines, she said. The entire effect that these outdoor rooms provide would be completely destroyed, she said.

There are alternatives aside from the LBFD proposal and state rules, Christoph said. The local guideline could be worked on in ways that could make it a much better proposal, she added.

The state plans call to preserve and restore native species, minimize erosion and water consumption, and permit trees near homes for shade, aesthetics, and habitat, she noted.

“It’s those provisions from Cal Fire that people are citing that we should be abiding by,” Christoph said.

A couple of public speakers, along with Councilmember Toni Iseman during her council comments, said the cause of the fires is what they should focus on (arsonists, cigarettes, utility poles, etc.), but others pointed out that it doesn’t matter how a fire starts, how big it gets depends on how much fuel it has.

“No matter how a fire starts, the difference between how big it gets is the amount of fuel involved,” EDPC member Ernest Hackmon explained.

They’ve already done fuel modification in the wildland areas, it’s been proven to work. This is referring to fuel modification within the urban environment, Hackmon said.

In absence of passing these guidelines, they’re not going back to unregulated landscaping, he pointed out, they’ll be under the state standards, which are not as sensitive to their local concerns.

Supporters of the LBFD guidelines commented that it’s not about individuals, it’s about the entire community. Fire doesn’t care how a garden or yard looks, it will still burn if not properly maintained.

“Fire doesn’t have any aesthetics,” Richard Weisberg said, “it burns everything in its path.”

Any proposal that helps create a “buffer zone,” which is the only thing a fire respects, needs to be adopted immediately, he said.

It’s better to maintain local control, several speakers agreed, than to be forced to follow the “draconian” rules set by the state.

Courtesy of LBFD

North Emerald Bay during the 1993 Laguna Beach fire

EDPC Chair Matt Lawson commented that the proposed measures accommodate the aesthetic concerns as much as they can, while still remaining reasonably consistent with the science endorsed by fire safety experts at the county, state and national levels. The guidelines are designed to defend Laguna Beach’s entire densely developed, heavily vegetated, high-risk community, he said.

“Everything our residents have sought to protect and preserve for the last 100 years is but a spark and a gust away from being destroyed by a firestorm within a few hours,” Lawson said. “Based on everything we’ve been told in the 10 years I’ve sat on this committee, the next major fire incident we have in Laguna Beach would make 1993 look like a fender bender on Forest Avenue.”

Insurers are refusing to cover our homes because they and their re-insurers can no longer tolerate our escalating fire risk in a changing climate. They care about what’s done to mitigate the risk, he pointed out.

There’s not a cookie cutter plan out there that could work for every property, Garcia said.

They were trying to stay away from ambiguity and allow for some flexibility, while still achieving a level of fire protection, which will be unique to each property, he said. A fire-hardened home with succulents and well-irrigated greenery is a lot different than a wood-sided cottage with open eaves and dense, thick fuels along the walls.

“There is some subjectivity with the inspector,” Garcia said. “The goal when they go out is to achieve a level of fire safety and stop that continuity, horizontally and vertically of the travel of fire to try and give us time.”